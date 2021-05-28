Grizzlies Announce Sale of Four Unique NFTs (Non-Fungible Token) as Part of Grizzcoin Night

May 28, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







(Fresno, CA) - The Fresno Grizzlies have joined the crypto-craze! The organization announced this morning that they will be auctioning four unique Non-Fungible Tokens as part of Grizzcoin Night on June 5. The NFTs pay homage to the organizations' four different brand designs and focus on their F-slash logo. The final proceeds from the auction will go directly to Bitwise Industries, to fund scholarships for their Workforce Training program.

"Over the last couple of months, much of our Front Office has been obsessed with the stock market and, primarily, the cryptocurrency market and we are thrilled that there is a unique way for us to be involved while engaging our fanbase," said Derek Franks, Grizzlies President. "As we began to discuss the logistics of selling our NFTs, our team knew that we wanted the proceeds to go directly back to our community. The work Bitwise is doing to equip the Fresno community with access to affordable tech training classes is inspiring and we are excited to announce that we'll be using the proceeds from this sale to fund scholarships to ensure even more people have access to this amazing opportunity."

Bitwise's Workforce Training Program removes barriers that prevent someone from entering the tech industry while teaching relevant tech skills and programming languages in six-week long classes. Bitwise will match the scholarships raised by the Grizzlies through this NFT auction.

"We're excited to partner with the Grizzlies on this promotion that ties together all the things we love - technology, Fresno and serving our community," said Thilani Grubel, VP, Bitwise Industries, Fresno. "The sale of NFTs is a creative way for the Grizzlies to give back the Central Valley while also furthering our mission of creating a more representative tech workforce."Each NFT features one of the Grizzlies' four F-slash logos replacing the "F" in NFT and the artwork is surrounded by a digital gold frame.

The NFT auction began this morning and will run until 11:59pm on Grizzcoin Night (June 5). Fans can bid for the tokens on OpenSea.io by searching fresno_grizzlies.

Grizzcoin Night: A Tribute To The Digital Age will take place on June 5 at Chukchansi Park. Along with acting as the final night for the Grizzlies NFTs auction, the night will also include the team distributing digital trading cards to the first fans in attendance. The Grizzlies will distribute 50 of each of the 5 designs via text message to the first 250 fans who register at the game for the giveaway. Fans are then encouraged to share the images with their friends and attempt to collect all 5 images. Fans can purchase tickets for Grizzcoin Night and the rest of the 2021 season at FresnoGrizzlies.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from May 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.