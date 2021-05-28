Grizzlies Claw Past 66ers 3-2 Thanks to Simpson's Big Night

San Bernardino, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (14-7) held on to defeat the Inland Empire 66ers (8-12) 3-2 Thursday evening from San Manuel Stadium. Fresno improved to 9-0 against the Low-A West South Division and 3-0 against Inland Empire (all one-run wins). 15 of the Grizzlies' first 21 games have been decided by two runs or less. Fresno is 9-6 in those contests with a 5-2 mark on the road.

Colin Simpson highlighted the Grizzlies' lineup with a pair of hits. Simpson provided a bunt single in the sixth, ultimately scoring on an Isaac Collins triple. He would then rip a three-bagger himself in the ninth, adding a big insurance RBI. Both of the 66ers' runs came across in the bottom of the ninth. Elijah Greene drew a bases-loaded walk and D'Shawn Knowles grounded out to second.

Fresno starter Breiling Eusebio did not factor in the decision after four and two-thirds scoreless innings. The lefty allowed five hits while striking out a season-high seven batters. He gave way to Keegan James (2-0) who earned the win after one-plus frames of shutout ball. Robinson Hernandez (hold) followed suit with two innings of work, fanning three. Then, Finn Del Bonta-Smith (save, 1) finished the night despite giving up a pair of runs.

Inland Empire starter Ryan Smith (2-1) took the loss after six and one-third frames of one-run ball. He punched out eight. Smith lowered his ERA to 1.66 in the process. Both clubs are back at it tomorrow evening from San Bernardino.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- C Colin Simpson (2-4, 3B, bunt 1B, RBI, R)

- LHP Breiling Eusebio (4.2 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K)

- LF Isaac Collins (1-5, 3B, RBI)

Top Performers: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels)

- LHP Ryan Smith (6.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 K)

- SS Jose Guzman (3-4, SB)

- C Gustavo Campero (3-4, 2B, R)

- 1B Braxton Martinez (2-5, 2 2B)

On Deck:

Friday, May 28 @ Inland Empire, Fresno RHP Mike Ruff (3-0, 2.14) vs. Inland Empire RHP Julio Goff (2-0, 1.65), 7:05 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Rockies top prospect Zac Veen has been a nightmare on the base paths this season. The first round draft pick has swiped 13 bases in 19 attempts, which leads the Low-A West. Veen's 13 stolen bases already ties him with Wilmer Difo, who led the Grizzlies in steals in 2019. Veen's 13 swipes would place him third among Grizzlies players if he was on the 2018 roster. He would only trail Kyle Tucker (20) and Myles Straw (35).

