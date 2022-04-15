Ports' Bats Explode Late for First Win of 2022

STOCKTON, Ca. - The Ports scored ten unanswered runs over the final four innings and got 5.2 one-hit shutout innings from their bullpen to pick up their first win of 2022, 11-6 over the Modesto Nuts on Thursday night at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton.

Trailing 5-0 heading into the bottom of the third inning, Denzel Clarke got a big day started with a 448-foot solo home run to left center field to get the Ports on the board.

After the Nuts (3-3) added a run in the top of the fourth to make it 6-1, the Ports (1-5) tied the game with a five-run bottom of the fifth. Pedro Pineda led off the inning with a single and after Jhoan Paulino bounced into a fielder's choice, Modesto starter Michael Morales walked Cooper Uhl and Robert Puason to load the bases with one out. Clarke followed with a line drive single to right center to score Paulino to trim the Nuts' lead to 6-2.

The Nuts then went to their bullpen for lefty Raul Alcantara who walked Max Muncy with the bases loaded to force in another run, and after a flyout walked Danny Bautista to make it 6-4.

Kevin Richards then followed with a two-run double off the wall in right to tie the game at six.

The Ports added three more runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead for good. Paulino and Uhl walked to start the frame and advanced to second and third on a throwing error by Nuts catcher Harry Ford. After Puason grounded out, Clarke drove in the go-ahead run with an infield single that scored Paulino to make it 7-6. A Muncy sacrifice fly and a two-out RBI single by T.J.

Schofield-Sam scored Uhl and Clarke, respectively, to give the Ports a 9-6 lead.

Stockton added two more in the bottom of the eighth when Bautista doubled down the right field line to score Clarke and Muncy, who each reached on hits, making it 11- 6. Bautista's two- bagger also extended his season-opening hitting streak to five games.

While the Ports' offense exploded, the bullpen shut the Modesto bats down with 5.2 innings of one-hit, shutout work while striking out ten and walking just one. Yehizon Sanchez (1-0) got the win for Stockton in his first appearance of 2022, retiring all eight batters he faced in relief of starter Luke Anderson while Alcantara (0-1) took the loss for Modesto. Jack Owen allowed just one baserunner and struck out five in the eighth and ninth to pick up his first save of the season.

The Ports will try to make it two in a row on Friday when James Kaprielian takes the mound in an MLB rehab start in game four of Stockton's six-game series against the Nuts at Banner Island Ballpark with first pitch slated for 7:05 pm. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com or by calling (209) 644-1900.

