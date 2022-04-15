Rawhide Take First Road Loss of the Season

LAKE ELSINORE, CA - Rawhide lost for the first time on the road this season to the Lake Elsinore Storm by a score of 14-3. Avery Short took his first loss of the season after giving up five runs (three earned) off eight hits. He was the only Rawhide pitcher of the night not to give up a walk tonight.

The Rawhide pitching staff combined to give up 10 walks through six innings of work and the Rawhide hitters combined to strike out 19 times. The Storm led 5-0 in the sixth inning, but sent 13 batters to the plate and scored eight runs. Rawhide finally got on the board in the seventh inning when Junior Franco hit a double and Jacen Roberson scored. Two more Rawhide runs came in the eighth off a De Los Santos double.

The Storm snapped a four-game losing streak and the Rawhide three-game winning streak came to an end. Rawhide will look to bounce back tomorrow at 7:05pm in Lake Elsinore.

