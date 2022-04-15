Giants Fall 9-5, Win Streak Ends at Four

The San Jose Giants saw their winning streak snapped at four games with a 9-5 loss to the Fresno Grizzlies on a rainy Thursday night at Excite Ballpark. Fresno built a 9-0 lead in the contest and withstood a late Giants push to secure their first win of the series. The Giants (4-2) suffered their first loss since opening night last Friday in Modesto.

Aeverson Arteaga (3-for-5, RBI) and Garrett Frechette (3-for-4, 2 RBI) had three hits apiece to lead San Jose offensively in defeat.

Thursday's contest was scoreless through three innings before the Grizzlies erupted in the middle frames. With Nick Sinacola on the mound for the Giants, Fresno drew three straight walks to start the top of the fourth loading the bases with none out. Back-to-back RBI singles from Hunter Goodman and Juan Guerrero then produced the first two runs of the night before Bryant Quijada's sacrifice fly two batters later made it 3-0.

The Grizzlies then sent 10 batters to the plate during a four-run top of the fifth to extend their lead to 7-0. Esmerlin Vinicio was summoned from the San Jose bullpen to begin the inning and he promptly retired the first Fresno hitter. However, the next six batters reached safely for the Grizzlies on five hits and a walk with four of the runners eventually coming home to score. Goodman provided the big hit in the inning with a ringing two-run double to deep center. Guerrero added another RBI single while a Vinicio balk also scored a run for the Grizzlies.

Fresno then kept the pressure on with single tallies in the sixth and seventh innings. Warming Bernabel produced a one-out RBI double off of Tyler Myrick in the top of the sixth for the Grizzlies. Then in the seventh, Fresno scored once off of Ian Villers without picking-up a hit as Adael Amador's RBI groundout made it 9-0.

The Giants finally broke through in the bottom of the eighth when they batted around en route to scoring four times. Arteaga's one-out single started the rally before Adrian Sugastey walked and Yorlis Rodriguez singled to load the bases. Dilan Rosario was then hit by a pitch to force home the first run of the inning while a wild pitch allowed Sugastey to score cutting the deficit to 9-2. Then with two outs, Frechette's single plated two more runs bringing San Jose to within 9-4.

The Giants closed the gap to 9-5 in the bottom of the ninth and had the potential tying run in the on-deck circle with none out, but would ultimately fall short. Vaun Brown's fly ball to left was dropped by Guerrero to start the inning resulting in a three-base error. Arteaga then laced a single into center - his third hit of the game - plating Brown to make it 9-5. Sugastey was up next and he was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. However Grizzlies reliever Tyler Ahearn settled down to retire the next three batters - Rodriguez on a fly out, Abdiel Layer on a strikeout and Victor Bericoto on a groundout - to finish the game.

GIANTS NOTES

Inside The Box Score: Fresno out-hit San Jose 14-11 ... The 11 hits for the Giants was a season-high ... The Grizzlies were 7-for-19 with runners in scoring position ... Alexander Suarez (2-for-4) also had a multi-hit game for San Jose.

Winn's Start: Keaton Winn started on the mound for the Giants and tossed two scoreless innings with two hits allowed, no walks and three strikeouts. Winn, San Jose's opening night starter last week, missed all of 2021 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Mound Morsels: Nick Sinacola (2 IP, 3 R, 3 BB, 0 SO), who relieved Winn to begin the top of the third, was saddled with the loss for the Giants ... Rayner Santana, San Jose's starting DH, pitched the top of the ninth and worked a scoreless inning ... Santana, the first Giants position player to appear on the mound this season, worked around a pair of singles and a walk while striking out one.

Arteaga Heating Up: Aeverson Arteaga is now 4-for-7 with a home run in the series. Arteaga is currently ranked the #10 prospect in the San Francisco Giants organization according to MLB.com.

On Deck: The Giants and Grizzlies play the fourth game of their series on Friday night with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 6:30 PM. Will Bednar is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

