Quakes Walk-Off in the 10th

April 15, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Damon Keith's RBI single down the left-field line plated Jake Vogel with the game-winner in the tenth, as the Quakes dropped Inland Empire in walk-off fashion, 5-4 on Thursday night at LoanMart Field.

Rancho rallied from a two-run deficit with a four-run fifth, but let a two-run lead of their own slip away, as Inland Empire scored one in the seventh and one more in the ninth to force extras.

Ben Harris (1-0) struck out the side in the tenth, giving the Quakes an opportunity to notch their first extra-inning win of the year.

With Vogel starting the inning at second base, the 66ers elected to walk Diego Cartaya. With runners at first and second, Inland reliever Hayden Seig (0-1) struck out

Alex De Jesus, but gave up the hit to Keith, who reached safely in all six plate appearances on Thursday night.

Rancho (4-2) has now won three straight and will look for four in a row on Friday night, as they send Dodgers' rehabbing reliever Tommy Kahnle (0-0) to the hill for his third rehab start in the last week. Inland Empire will counter with Alejandro Hidalgo (0-0) with game time set for 6:30pm.

Friday is our first Family RV Family Feast Night, as fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs, $1 Pepsi products and $1 ice cream sandwiches, thanks to Family RV. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.