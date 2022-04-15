WCC Expands Baseball Tournament to Six Teams, Extends Agreement with Banner Island Ballpark

STOCKTON, Ca. The West Coast Conference and the Stockton Ports of the MiLB (Minor League Baseball) have agreed to a new three-year agreement that will keep Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton, California, as the host site of the WCC Baseball Tournament through 2024.

The WCC Baseball Tournament will also expand from a four-team tournament held over three days to a six-team tournament over four days. The 2022 tournament will take place May 25-28.

Banner Island Ballpark has hosted the conference tournament every year since 2013, with the exception of the 2020 and 2021 tournaments that were cancelled due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. LMU won the most-recent tournament in 2019. The winner of the WCC Baseball Tournament will receive the Conference's automatic qualifier to the NCAA Baseball Championship.

With the expansion of the tournament field from four to six teams, the three through six seeds will play on the tournament's first day on Wednesday, with the winners advancing in a single-elimination format. Following the first day of games, the tournament returns to its previous double-elimination format for the remaining four teams Thursday through Saturday. There will be two games on Thursday, followed by three on Friday and either one or two on Saturday. Seeding for the tournament will be determined by the results of the WCC round-robin regular season conference schedule.

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with the Stockton Ports and continue to call Banner Island Ballpark the home of the WCC Baseball Tournament," said WCC Commissioner Gloria Nevarez. "Our new deal is committed to continuing to elevate the student-athlete experience at Banner Island. The WCC prides itself on hosting nationally competitive baseball teams at our championship and are thrilled to add two teams and an additional day to our tournament. We have certainly missed the tournament the last two seasons and are excited bring it back this Spring. The competition always features teams vying for NCAA Tournament at-large bids and future professional athletes, and we look forward to an action-packed event this May."

"We are very grateful to extend our partnership with the West Coast Conference and are looking forward to hosting the tournament for the next three years," said Jordan Feneck, the Stockton Ports Director of Business Development.

Tickets for the 2022 WCC Baseball Tournament are now on sale. All tickets will be digital this year for the first time. Prices range from $7 for students and seniors to $17 for Club/VIP access. Click here for more ticket information.

