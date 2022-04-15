Fresno Grizzlies, Fat Dawgs Broadcasting Announce Radio Broadcast Agreement

Fresno, CA - This morning the Fresno Grizzlies and Fat Dawgs Broadcasting announced that they have reached an agreement for the 2022 season. This new partnership will feature select home games on 1430 ESPN and 790 ESPN, starting with Thursday, April 21.

"You can't call yourself the best sports station in the Valley and not be a part of the Fresno Grizzlies," said Chris Pacheco, owner of Fat Dawgs Broadcasting. "Our entire staff is fired up for fans and listeners to once again hear the Grizzlies on our sports stations!" The agreement features 24 total home Grizzlies games split evenly between both 1430 ESPN and 790 ESPN which will be announced at a later date.

"I am thrilled that our organizations could reach this agreement that will help bring Grizzlies baseball to fans across the Central Valley," said Derek Franks, Grizzlies president. "Chris and the entire staff at Fat Dawgs Broadcasting are fantastic partners whose passion for sports can be found in everything they do."

All Fresno Grizzlies games, including those broadcast by Fat Dawgs Broadcasting, can be streamed online at MiLB.com. Doug Greenwald, the Grizzlies play-by-play broadcaster since 2003, returns for yet another season with the team and will broadcast all 132 games this year.

Tickets for all Fresno Grizzlies games are available at FresnoGrizzlies.com, by calling 559-320-TIXS(8497) or by visiting the Chukchansi Park ticket office.

