Goodman, Grizzlies growl past Giants 9-5 Thursday night

San Jose, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (4-2) got back into the win column with a 9-5 triumph over the San Jose Giants (4-2) Thursday night from Excite Ballpark. Fresno's offense tallied nine runs on 14 hits, six walks and two hit-by-pitches. Eight Grizzlies starters enjoyed at least one knock with four batters grabbing multi-hits.

In the fourth, Fresno clawed out to a 3-0 advantage. Hunter Goodman and Juan Guerrero picked up RBI singles while Bryant Quijada lifted a sacrifice fly. An inning later, Juan Brito waltzed home on a wild pitch, making it 4-0. Then, Goodman belted a two-run double to left-center and Guerrero followed with another RBI single. The lead expanded to 8-0 in the sixth when Warming Bernabel spanked a double to center, plating Brito. Bernabel extended his team-high hit streak to six games and relished his fifth multi-hit affair. Finally, Adael Amador completed the offensive outpouring with a groundout that netted Quijada.

Despite a 9-0 deficit, San Jose did not fold under pressure. A bases-loaded hit-by-pitch, wild pitch and two-run single gave the Giants four runs in the eighth. Garrett Frechette's single was his third hit of the contest, bringing his average to .350. In the ninth, Aeverson Arteaga roped his third hit of the game, providing San Jose with their fifth run.

Grizzlies' starter Evan Shawver (1-0) was fantastic in the victory. The lefty scattered two hits and a walk over five scoreless frames. He struck out five over 62 pitches. Giants' righty Keaton Winn did not factor in his second outing of the year. He fanned three in two frames of work. Reliever Nick Sinacola (0-1) suffered the decision after allowing three runs on a trio of walks and a pair of hits. The clubs are back in action tomorrow evening from the South Bay.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 1B Hunter Goodman (3-4, 2B, 3 RBI, R)

- LHP Evan Shawver (5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)

- 3B Warming Bernabel (2-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R, BB)

- 2B Juan Brito (2-5, 3 R, BB, SB)

- LF Juan Guerrero (3-5, 2 RBI)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- 1B Garrett Frechette (3-4, 2 RBI)

- SS Aeverson Arteaga (3-5, RBI, R)

- LF Alexander Suarez (2-4)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Friday April 15 San Jose Giants (Road) Fresno RHP Brayan Castillo (0-0, 0.00) vs. San Jose RHP Will Bednar (0-0, 2.45) 6:30 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Giants' catcher Rayner Santana hurled a scoreless ninth. The Venezuelan product punched out E.J. Andrews Jr. in the frame.

