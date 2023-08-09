Ports 9th Inning Rally Falls Short in Loss

STOCKTON, Calif. - After jumping out to an early two run lead the Stockton Ports were unable to recover from an inside the park home run and fell to the Modesto Nuts 7-5 on Tuesday night.

The scoring started early for the Ports as they took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Dereck Salom hit an RBI double that scored Cooper Uhl, who had walked earlier in the inning. In the third inning Henry Bolte reached on a fielder's choice. After Yeniel Laboy struck out, the Ports drew three consecutive walks plating Bolte and giving Stockton a 2-0 lead.

Modesto struck back quickly in the top of the fourth, as Bill Knight stunned the Ports with a two-run inside the park home run on a hard-hit ball off the top of the right center field wall. Lazaro Montes, who walked earlier in the inning, was driven in on the play, in addition to Knight running all 360 feet, tying the ballgame in dramatic fashion. The game remained tied until the sixth inning when Modesto scored two unearned runs after an Angel Arevalo error to take a 4-2 lead.

The Nuts added to their lead in the seventh inning with what would turn out to be three crucial runs, first on a Josh Hood double that scored Brock Rodden and increased the Nuts lead to 5-2. Michael Arroyo came in to score later in the inning on a passed ball. Before the seventh was over, Bill Knight collected his third RBI on a single that scored Hood and gave Modesto a 7-2 lead.

Stockton didn't go quietly though. In the ninth inning Myles Naylor hit a two-run homer out to right field that scored himself and Jonah Cox. Cox reached after collecting his first hit in a Ports uniform earlier in the inning. Henry Bolte then followed the big fly with a single and eventually came around to score on a Yeniel Laboy sacrifice fly, but that would be all the Ports could muster as the comeback fell short in a 7-5 loss.

Shaddon Peavyhouse collected the win for Modesto in five innings of work, while Micah Dallas took the loss for Stockton. Both teams return to Banner Island Ballpark tomorrow at 7:05 pm for game two of the six game series. Lefty Eduardo Rivera will take the bump for the Ports against Modesto right hander Riley Davis.

