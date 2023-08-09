66ers Hang on for Tuesday Win Over Rancho

August 9, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers got out to a big lead on Tuesday, then held on late, defeating the Quakes by a score of 6-5 at LoanMart Field.

A flurry of five unearned runs in the first inning against Rancho starter Gabe Emmett (5-6) gave the 66ers a lead that they would never relinquish, as they won their fourth straight game overall.

Rancho made a game out of it, scoring five of the next six runs, eventually leaving the tying run on board in the ninth against Max Gieg.

With one out, Sam Mongelli singled home Dylan Campbell, making it a one-run game at 6-5. That's as close as the Quakes would get though, as Gieg recovered to strike out both Wilman Diaz and Josue De Paula to wrap up his first save.

Campbell singled home a pair of runs in his first at-bat as a Quake, making it 5-2 in the second.

Joe Vetrano produced Rancho's other big hit, as his two-run single in the eighth brought tightened things up at 6-4.

Inland Empire's Joel Hurtado (5-4), who came on in relief in the second for Angels' rehabbing right-hander Jose Marte, was credited with the win, as he allowed four runs over 6.1 innings.

The Quakes (16-21, 55-48) will send Roque Gutierrez (0-2) to the mound on Wednesday, as he'll take on Chris Clark of the 66ers at 6:30pm. Wednesday will be another Raising Cane's Bark in the Ballpark, as four-legged friends will be welcome to LoanMart Field. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com...Go Quakes!

