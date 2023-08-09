Storm Walk-off Rawhide to Get Back in the Win Column

LAKE ELSINORE, CA - With runners on second and third in the bottom of the ninth inning, Jay Beshears shoots a line drive into right field, scoring Samuel Zavala, in a 2-1 walk-off victory for the Lake Elsinore Storm (49-52, 18-20) over the Visalia Rawhide (39-65, 16-22).

Leading off the home ninth, Zavala was hit by a three-ball, two-strike Armando Vasquez fastball. Rosman Verdugo followed by dropping down a sacrifice bunt and proceeded to reach on a Riquelmin Cabral throwing error. The Storm would implement the same strategy with Devin Ortiz at the plate. The Lake Elsinore third baseman would lay down a beautiful sacrifice bunt of his own, advancing both Zavala and Verdugo into scoring position. Jay Beshears shortly after delivered the sixth Storm walk-off hit of the season.

Beshears, a sixth-round selection out of Duke University by the Padres this year, became the sixth different Lake Elsinore player to contribute a game-winning hit in 2023. He joins Albert Fabian, Graham Pauley, and Ethan Salas, who are all now with the High-A Fort Wayne TinCaps. As well as Zavala and Nick Vogt, who are still with the Storm.

It was a shaky start to the game for Lake Elsinore and their starting pitcher, Jose Reyes. The first three Visalia batters recorded hits, including an RBI double by Jack Hurley. From then on, Reyes was dominant. The 20-year-old ended up tossing 5.1 innings of one-run ball, surrendering just three hits and striking out a career-high nine batters.

Reyes was removed from the game after 88 pitches, and the Storm bullpen would pick up right where he left off. A combination of submariner Dylan Nedved and flamethrower Ruben Galindo finished the game off with 3.2 innings of scoreless baseball. Galindo (1-1) earned his first victory of the season and lowered his ERA for the year to a microscopic 0.88.

The Lake Elsinore defense was on full display once again, as both Nick Vogt and Samuel Zavala recorded outfield assists. Vogt threw out the potential go-ahead run at the plate in the fifth inning. Zavala gunned down a runner at third base to end the eighth inning. Vogt and Zavala now have six and five outfield assists on the season, respectively.

On the Visalia side, pitching was sharp as well. Starting pitcher Ricardo Yan twirled a career-high seven innings. He gave up just one run on a bases-loaded walk in the third inning and matched Reyes with nine punchouts of his own. Armando Vasquez (2-3) took the loss as the lone man out of the pen tonight for the Rawhide. The southpaw worked a scoreless eighth but then surrendered the walk-off hit to Beshears in the ninth.

The Storm continue the six-game series on Thursday at 6:05 p.m. at Diamond Stadium against the Visalia Rawhide. On the mound, Henry Baez (6-3, 3.49) takes on Yoscar Pimentel (3-2, 6.37). Television coverage is on MiLB.tv and the Bally Live APP, with radio coverage beginning at 6:00 p.m. on MiLB.com and stormbaseball.com.

