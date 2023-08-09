Baserunning miscues by Fresno costs them 2-0 against San Jose

San Jose, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (63-41, 27-11) were tripped up by the San Jose Giants (58-46, 18-20) 2-0 Wednesday afternoon from Excite Ballpark. The Grizzlies dropped to 27-11 in the second half, 30-12 in their last 42 games and 40-15 in their last 55 contests. Fresno has now suffered three-straight losses, their longest since the team lost four in a row from May 29-June 2 at San Jose. The Grizzlies are 7-3 over their last 10 games against the Giants. Fresno fell to 10-6 in two-run contests and have played 50 of their 104 games within one or two runs (48%).

The Giants plated both of their runs in the sixth inning. Dilan Rosario and P.J. Hilson drew walks at the bottom of the San Jose lineup, setting up leadoff hitter Alexander Suarez. The left fielder crushed a double to center, adding Rosario. Then, Diego Velasquez yielded a sacrifice fly, netting Hilson.

The Grizzlies had their chances, but made too many mistakes on the basepaths. The final five baserunners for Fresno were thrown out or picked off in some capacity. In the fourth, the Grizzlies laced three straight singles with no runs scoring. Bryant Betancourt (9-5 putout) and Skyler Messinger (7-5 putout) tried to advance an extra base, with negative results. Finally, Andy Perez was caught stealing third to end the frame. In the seventh, Dyan Jorge singled and was promptly picked off by Luis Moreno. An inning later, Jesus Bugarin got stuck between second and third, concluding in a putout at third.

Reigning California League Pitcher of the Week Michael Prosecky (9-6) took the tough-luck loss after six innings of work. Prosecky allowed a pair of runs (both earned), on three hits and two walks while fanning seven. It was Prosecky's first losing decision since June 30 at Stockton, snapping his four-game winning decision streak. Sergio Sanchez followed the southpaw with two shutout frames, striking out four. San Jose righty Mikell Manzano made his 2023 San Jose debut and lasted four innings in a no-decision effort. The Giants bullpen of Moreno (4-1, win), Cody Tucker (hold) and Julio Rodriguez (save) shut down the Grizzlies for five frames. The series continues tomorrow night from the South Bay.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LHP Michael Prosecky (6.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K)

- RHP Sergio Sanchez (2.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K)

- CF Jesus Bugarin (1-2, 2B, BB)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- RHP Luis Moreno (3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K)

- RHP Mikell Manzano (4.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K)

- LF Alexander Suarez (2-4, 2B, RBI, SB)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Thursday August 10 San Jose Giants

(Road) Fresno RHP Connor Staine (8-4, 4.82) vs. San Jose RHP Mauricio Estrella (0-1, 5.40) 6:30 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Bryant Betancourt left the game in the fourth inning after sliding head first into the legs of third baseman Anthony Rodriguez. Both players went down, but Rodriguez stayed in the contest.

