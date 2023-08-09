Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at San Jose

August 9, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Grizzlies and Giants continue their six-game series today. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 pm PT from Excite Ballpark. Grizzlies LHP Michael Prosecky and Giants RHP Mikell Manzano are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for today.

To listen to today's game: https://www.milb.com/fresno/fans/audio-listen-live

Fres-Notes:

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Fresno Grizzlies (63-40, 27-10) fell to the San Jose Giants (57-46, 17-20) 10-5 Tuesday evening from Excite Ballpark. The Grizzlies dropped to a Minor League-best 27-10 in the second half, 30-11 in their last 41 games and 40-14 in their last 54 contests. Fresno suffered back-to-back losses for the first time since May 29-June 2 at San Jose, spanning 54 games. They lost four in a row at that given point. The Grizzlies are 7-2 over their last nine games against the Giants. The squads played a sloppy game, combining for nine errors, which resulted in nine unearned runs. The nine errors are the most combined errors in a single game for the Grizzlies this season. Seven of Fresno's 10 runs allowed were unearned while two of San Jose's five runs permitted were unearned. The Grizzlies also gave up a season-high six stolen bases with five of them coming in the first four innings of play. Fresno and San Jose pooled together 10 walks as well on Tuesday.

GIANT AMOUNT OF MATCHUPS: The Fresno Grizzlies and San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series today at Excite Ballpark. This is the last of five regular season series between the clubs in 2023 and the final set in San Jose. Last season, the Grizzlies won 17 of the 30 meetings between the clubs and swept the Giants in the Divisional Series 2-0. Overall, Fresno is 45-37 (12-10 in 2023) in the regular season and 2-3 in the playoffs against San Jose since the Grizzlies joined the California League in 2021.

FROM FRIEND TO FOE: The San Jose Giants have a few names on their coaching staff that the Central Valley may recognize. Giants pitching coach Dan Runzler was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 9th round of the 2007 MLB Draft. He played for the Grizzlies from 2009-14, appearing in 144 games. Runzler pitched in the majors for parts of five seasons (Giants 2009-12, Pirates 2017) before playing overseas and independent ball. Over 97 big league games, he logged a 4-2 record with a 3.89 ERA over 76.1 innings. Another staff member fans may remember is Giants hitting coach Travis Ishikawa. The Giants selected Ishikawa in the 21st round of the 2002 MLB Draft out of Federal Way HS in Washington. Ishikawa played eight MLB seasons starting in 2006 and ending in 2015 with time spent in San Francisco (2006, 2008-10, 2014-15), Milwaukee (2012), Baltimore (2013), New York AL (2013) and Pittsburgh (2014-15). Ishikawa wore a Grizzlies uniform in 2008, 2011 and 2014, playing in 175 games. The final coach fans may remember is Giants Fundamental Coach Ydwin Villegas. The always smiling infielder played for the Grizzlies from 2011-14, appearing in 95 games. Villegas batted .208 and had a .962 fielding percentage.

PROSECKY PITCHES: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to lefty Michael Prosecky. The 22-year-old was a 6th round draft pick by the Rockies in 2022 out of the University of Louisville. You can read more about Prosecky on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 53 of the Media Guide.

PROSECKY WINS CALIFORNIA LEAGUE PITCHER OF THE WEEK: Fresno Grizzlies lefty Michael Prosecky was tabbed by Minor League Baseball as the California League Pitcher of the Week for July 31-August 6. Prosecky's dominant start versus Rancho Cucamonga helped the Grizzlies earn a series victory against the Quakes. Prosecky (9-5) earned the win Tuesday night (August 1) versus Rancho Cucamonga after tying his career-high with six scoreless innings. Prosecky allowed two hits and a pair of walks while fanning a professional-best 11. His 11 strikeouts were the most by a Grizzlies pitcher this season. Prosecky is now 4-0 over his last four starts with a 0.42 ERA. In six outings against the California League South Division, he is 4-1 with a 0.80 ERA. Prosecky has tossed 11 shutout frames against Rancho Cucamonga this year (2 starts; 6 H, 4 BB, 16 K). He is just the third southpaw to win the award this season. Prosecky gives the 2023 Grizzlies their ninth California League award this season (Jamari Baylor, Connor Staine, Blake Adams, twice and Ryan Ritter, four times). Last year, Fresno won 14 California League honors (Weekly and Monthly), a franchise record.

FRANZEN FRAZZLES RANCHO CUCAMONGA: Grizzlies southpaw Caleb Franzen tied his career-high with six remarkable innings of work Friday night (August 4). Franzen allowed his lone run and all three hits to leadoff hitter Wilman Diaz. He did not issue a walk and punched out eight, one shy of his professional-best.

STAINE STYMIES QUAKES IN START: Grizzlies righty Connor Staine (8-4) earned the win Thursday night (August 3) after five scoreless innings of work. Staine permitted a pair of hits and one hit-by-pitch while tying his career-high with seven strikeouts. He allowed both of his hits in the fourth with one out. Staine has now received a winning decision in five straight starts and six of his last seven outings.

BULLDOG RUNS AROUND THE BASES: Grizzlies' outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. had the biggest hit Tuesday night (August 8), a two-run, inside-the-park homer in the second frame. It was Andrews Jr.'s 10th clout of the year and Fresno's first inside-the-park wallop of 2023. The last Grizzlies inside-the-park round tripper came off the bat of Warming Bernabel on April 29 at Stockton in the third inning.

EJ AND THE SB: Grizzlies' outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. has stolen 10 bases this season, one in 10 different games. Fresno is 10-0 when Andrews Jr. swipes a base with all 10 games ending within five runs. Four of those 10 games have ended with one-run Fresno wins.

SINGLE-SEASON SAVES RECORD WATCH: Grizzlies closer Zach Agnos has a Minor League-leading 21 saves this season, putting him fifth all-time (passing Marc Kroon, 2011) in the franchise's Top 10 single-season saves. Up next for Agnos are Jeff Darwin (1998) and Manny Aybar (2002), who are tied for third with 24 saves.

SKIPPING ON WALKS: Grizzlies lefty Carson Skipper has appeared in 30 games this season, spanning 36 innings. In that stretch, he has issued three walks while striking out 49. Skipper has gone 16 straight outings (17.2 frames) without recording a walk (June 7 vs. Lake Elsinore).

COMEBACK CLAWS: This season, the Grizzlies have scored 35% of their runs in innings 7-9 (204 runs of 585 total runs).

CARDIAC BEARS: This season, 49 of the Grizzlies 103 games have ended in one or two-run affairs (48%). Fresno is 21-13 (16-6 at home) in one-run games and 10-5 (6-2 at home) in two-run contests. Overall, the Grizzlies are 31-18 in those games with a 22-8 record at home.

MAYBE WE DON'T WANT THE PITCH CLOCK: The Grizzlies are 20-8 this season when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 40 minutes. Fresno is also 17-2 when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 46 minutes. The Grizzlies are 7-0 this season when a game lasts longer than 3 hours. What's funny, Fresno has the second fastest average home, 9-inning, time of game in all of baseball at 2 hours and 24 minutes (Down East Wood Ducks, Single-A, Texas Rangers, 2 hours and 20 minutes).

SERIOUS ABOUT SERIES: The Grizzlies have not lost a series since May 29-June 4 at San Jose. Fresno has won eight series and tied one series in that stretch (nine series overall).

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (9-7), Red (25-13), Black & Gold (5-7), Gray (14-9), Fresno Tacos (1-2), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 2-1), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (1-0), Specialty Promo (5-1), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

AUGUST 10, 2023 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK - 6:30 PM PT

Fresno RHP Connor Staine (8-4, 4.82) vs. San Jose RHP Mauricio Estrella (0-1, 5.40)

AUGUST 11, 2023 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK - 7:00 PM PT

Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (3-3, 4.45) vs. San Jose RHP Manuel Mercedes (2-5, 3.61)

AUGUST 12, 2023 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK - 6:00 PM PT

Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (5-1, 3.99) vs. San Jose RHP Dylan Cumming (4-2, 2.95)

AUGUST 13, 2023 @ SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): EXCITE BALLPARK - 5:00 PM PT

Fresno RHP Jake Madden (2-7, 5.83) vs. San Jose LHP Nomar Medina (4-5, 5.15)

Transactions:

8/8: LHP Gabriel Rodriguez: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/8: INF Parker Kelly: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

8/8: LHP Mason Albright: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

8/1: RHP Jake Madden: Assigned to Fresno following trade with LAA

8/1: LHP Mason Albright: Assigned to Fresno following trade with LAA

8/1: RHP Anderson Pilar: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.