Rawhide Win Game One at the Diamond

August 9, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release







Lake Elsinore, CA - Rawhide get back on track by defeating the Storm 6-1. Jacob Steinmetz threw three scoreless innings in to start the game. Jansel Luis gave the Rawhide a 2-0 lead in the third with his second home run of the season in his first game back from the Injured List.

Those two runs were more than enough for the Rawhide pitching staff, but the Rawhide scored six runs off a total of 12 hits. Casey Anderson, one of four new Rawhide pitchers, earned his first professional win. He threw two scoreless innings of relief. The 11th round pick gave up one hit while striking out three Storm batters.

Rawhide look to continue this momentum tomorrow with Game 2's first pitch at 6:05 p.m. from the Diamond.

