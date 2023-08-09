Rancho Tumbles at Home for Second Straight Night

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - For a second consecutive night at LoanMart Field, the 66ers built an early lead and held off a late would-be rally from the home team, as the Quakes dropped a 7-4 decision to Inland Empire.

The 66ers got four RBIs from Denzer Guzman, as they built a 7-1 lead.

Rancho came roaring back in the eighth, as Jesus Galiz doubled home a pair of runs, then scored on a Luis Rodriguez sac fly, making it 7-4.

Inland Empire reliever Quenton Martinez got the final out of the eighth, then stranded the tying run in the on-deck circle to close out the ninth, giving Inland Empire their fifth straight win overall and handing Rancho their second straight defeat.

Inland Empire's offense jumped on Quakes' starter Roque Gutierrez (0-3) for three runs in just 2.2 innings to take the lead for good.

66ers' reliever Jenrry Gonzalez (1-0) pitched 2.2 innings of scoreless relief to notch the win.

The Quakes (16-22, 55-49) will go with Christian Romero (5-0) on Thursday, while the 66ers counter with Leonard Garcia (3-4) at 6:30pm. Thursday is a Thirsty Thursday, presented by Tam's Burgers, as fans can enjoy drink specials throughout the night, including $3 Pepsi products and $4 domestic drafts. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com...Go Quakes!

