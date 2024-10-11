Portland Thorns Midfielder Olivia Wade-Katoa Placed on Season Ending Injury List

October 11, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC midfielder Olivia Wade-Katoa has been placed on the Season Ending Injury list, following an injury sustained during the 2-1 victory over Santa Fe FC in the Concacaf W Champions Cup. Wade-Katoa will undergo arthroscopic surgery of her xxx knee, thus missing the remainder of the 2024 National Women's Soccer League Season.

