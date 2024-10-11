Preview: Chicago Red Stars vs. New Jersey/New York Gotham FC

October 11, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Red Stars News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars' (10-11-2, 32 pts) penultimate home match of the 2024 regular season sees Chicago host New Jersey/New York Gotham FC (14-4-5, 47 pts) October 12, at 3:00 p.m. CT at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois. The Red Stars take the pitch against Gotham FC looking for the win that will secure Chicago a playoff berth, but there are a few other scenarios that could secure the Red Stars a spot in the postseason this weekend:

A Washington Spirit win against Racing Louisville FC OR

A Red Stars draw against Gotham FC AND a Portland Thorns FC draw/loss against the Orlando Pride OR

A Red Stars draw against Gotham FC AND a Spirit draw with Racing Louisville OR

A Thorns FC loss to the Pride AND a Spirit draw with Racing Louisville

With gates at SeatGeek Stadium opening at 2:00 p.m. CT October 12, the first 1,000 fans to enter the stadium will receive a pair of exclusive Chicago Red Stars ear warmers. UIC students, staff, faculty and alumni are also invited to celebrate UIC Night with the Red Stars October 12. Purchasers of the UIC Night ticket package will receive an exclusive Chicago Red Stars/UIC baseball cap.

Where to Watch

Stream: Marquee Sports Network, Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo! Network, NWSL+

Previous Result:

CHI: Chicago shutout Houston on the road, 2-0, eliminating the Dash from playoff contention

GFC: New Jersey/New York routed Bay FC at home, 5-1

Storylines

Win and In: The Red Stars have a chance to become the fifth team to punch their ticket to the 2024 NWSL Playoffs October 12. The most desirable option for Chicago is the simplest: walk away from Gotham FC with three points in hand. While a win would be the ideal way to earn a playoff spot, the Red Stars sit seven points ahead of ninth-place Louisville and have multiple ways to clinch a spot in the postseason. Louisville losing against Washington is the cleanest second option, but help from Orlando on Friday night could also guarantee November soccer for the Red Stars. NWSL weekends are usually must watch TV, but with the high stakes this weekend, Red Stars fans should cancel their plans and stay tuned to the slate of matches this weekend.

Third Time's the Charm?: October 12 marks the third time in 2024 the Red Stars face Gotham FC, but this one means a bit more than the others, as a win takes the pressure of securing a playoff berth off Chicago's shoulders. It seems to be the time for a Red Stars win: following a 2-1 loss to New Jersey/New York, in their first meeting of 2024, Chicago narrowly fell to Gotham FC in a 4-5 penalty shootout July 20 after playing to a scoreless draw in NWSL x Liga MX Summer Cup action. A win for Chicago would be the first for the club against Gotham in their previous four meetings dating back to 2023. However, New Jersey/New York definitely have an edge in the stats and their second-place standing with just four losses on the season reflects that. No matter what, fans will be in for a tough, physical matchup that's sure to entertain.

Ludmila's Locked In: Brazilian Olympic silver medalist and Red Star, Ludmila, had herself quite a week. The forward started by earning a national team call up for the upcoming international window, then ended with an exceptional performance against Houston October 4. With her seventh-minute goal, Ludmila scored in her third straight match, becoming the first Red Star in club history to score in three consecutive matches in her first five appearances. Ludmila and former Red Star, Sofia Huerta, are the only players to score three goals in their first five matches. Ludmila and Huerta are also two of eight Red Stars to score in three-straight regular-season matches, joining Penelope Hocking, Jen Hoy, Sam Kerr, Yuki Nagasato, Christen Press and Mallory Swanson. In addition, Ludmila won five of seven tackles, made eight recoveries and took three shots October 4. What an impact on both ends of the pitch in only five matches.

