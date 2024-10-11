Watch Orlando Pride at Portland Thorns on Prime Video

October 11, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







With its 2-0 win over the Washington Spirit on Sunday night, the Orlando Pride won the NWSL Shield for the first time in Club history. Orlando also tied the single season NWSL record for most wins (17) and most points (57) in a single season.

Marta scored the game-winning penalty kick against the Spirit on Sunday night. The PK was Marta's 11th from the spot in her career, tied for third most all-time in NWSL history in regular season play.

Orlando will visit Providence Park to take on the Portland Thorns on Friday night. The Pride took down the Thorns 2-1 in May of this season at Inter&Co Stadium. Barbra Banda recorded a first-half brace to give the Pride control throughout the match.

Quote of the Week:

"There has been a lot of joy. It has been a long journey to get here. I have said from the start, that we have taken it game by game and there is an element of relief that we have managed to get it over the line [win the NWSL Shield] and done at home in front of our own fans. There is no better way of doing it than at your own ground. A lot of credit goes to the players, the staff, the organization because there has been a lot of hard work behind the scenes put into the victory on Sunday. Everyone is pleased, but reality is, we have a big game coming up this Friday against Portland in a hostile environment."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form

Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 2, Washington Spirit 0 (10/6/24, Inter&Co Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Marta (PK), Tara McKeown (OG)

Portland's Last Matchup: Portland Thorns 1, Utah Royals FC 2 (10/5/24, Providence Park)

Goal-Scorers: Olivia Moultrie (PK); Hannah Betfort, Mina Tanaka

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 4-12-2 (Home: 3-5-2, Away: 1-7-0)

Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 2, Portland Thorns 1 (5/24/24, Inter&Co Stadium)

Next Up: Orlando Pride at NJ/NY Gotham FC

Date & Time: Sunday, Oct. 20, 5 p.m. ET

Venue: Red Bull Arena, Harrison, N.J.

Broadcast: ESPN

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Friday, Oct. 11, 10 p.m. ET

Venue: Providence Park, Portland, Ore.

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: Prime Video

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.