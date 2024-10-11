Bay FC Signs Catherine Paulson for Remainder of 2024 NWSL Season

October 11, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







San Francisco - Bay FC have signed midfielder Catherine Paulson for the remainder of the 2024 NWSL season, the club announced today.

"We are happy to have the opportunity to extend Catherine's contract for the rest of the 2024 season. She is hard working with the right mentality and brings a great energy to our team," said Bay FC Head Coach Albertin Montoya. "Catherine stepped in during a very busy and important time in our season and has helped push our group forward as we look to pursue a spot in the playoffs."

Paulson previously signed with Bay FC as a National Team Replacement Player on Aug. 26, 2024. She has not featured in a regular season game for the club, but did appear as a substitute in a friendly match against FC Barcelona on Aug. 27, logging 45 minutes. The Los Altos, Calif. native, played at Stanford from 2020-23, appearing in 47 matches (eight starts) with four goals and three assists.

Catherine Paulson

Position: Midfielder

Number: 17

Height: 5-7

Birthdate: Nov. 5, 2001

Hometown: Los Altos, Calif.

College: Stanford

