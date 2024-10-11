Kansas City Current Make First-Ever Visit to Bay FC with History at Stake

October 11, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current (13-3-7, 46pts., 4th place) wrap up a two-match road trip with the club's first-ever visit to the Bay Area, as the Current are set to square off against Bay FC (9-13-1, 28pts., 8th place) Saturday night at PayPal Park. Saturday's contest kicks off at 9 p.m. CT and will be broadcast in Kansas City on KMCI, 38 the Spot and nationally on ION with Maura Sheridan and Jordan Angeli on the call. Fans in Kansas City can listen to the action with Dave Borchardt and Jillian Carroll Letrinko on 90.9 The Bridge or listen along on the KC Current App in English or Spanish.

Kansas City picked up an impressive road victory last weekend, earning a 2-0 win over a Racing Louisville FC squad fighting for a postseason position. Forward Temwa Chawinga opened the scoring for the Current just 109 seconds into the contest, marking her NWSL single season record tying 18th goal of the NWSL regular season, and Kansas City did not look back. The Current turned in another stifling defensive performance and greatly limited Louisville's scoring opportunities, then secured an insurance goal when midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo spectacularly curled home a free kick in the 86th minute. DiBernardo's goal was the first direct free kick goal for the Current in 2024.

In net, goalkeeper Almuth Schult recorded her fourth clean sheet with the squad. Entering Saturday's contest, the Current have notched a shutout in four of its last five contests.

Like Louisville last weekend, Bay FC is among a handful of squads looking to secure a postseason spot. Bay FC enters the weekend in eighth place, level on points with the seventh-place Portland Thorns but trailing on goal difference. Bay FC holds a three-point edge on ninth-place Louisville, and a six-point advantage over both the San Diego Wave and Angel City FC. Last weekend, Bay FC fell 5-1 in a road tilt against NJ/NY Gotham FC. The match entered halftime level, but Gotham FC scored four goals in 14 minutes to break the match open.

Saturday's match marks the second regular season match between the Current and Bay FC. Kansas City won the first match, which was held April 20 at CPKC Stadium, 5-2 behind braces from both forward Bia Zaneratto and Chawinga. Kansas City jumped out to a two-goal lead just six minutes into the contest and, after Bay FC responded with a goal in the 17th minute, the Current scored three second-half goals in a 17-minute stretch to put the match away.

HIGH-STAKES SATURDAY

Saturday night could be a historic one for the Current on multiple fronts. For starters, Kansas City could clinch a top four spot on the final NWSL table and a home playoff match at CPKC Stadium with a win Saturday night against Bay FC. Doing so would secure the first-ever home playoff game in franchise history, as well as mark the first-ever regular season postseason match at CPKC Stadium.

Kansas City can also clinch a top four finish this weekend if the North Carolina Courage either lose OR draw Saturday against Angel City FC. The Courage's match against Angel City kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT, also on ION.

The Orlando Pride took home the NWSL Shield last weekend, but an intense race is developing for the second, third and fourth spots on the final NWSL table. Hosting multiple playoff games at CPKC Stadium remain on the table for the Current, as the second-place Washington Spirit, third-place Gotham FC and Kansas City are separated by just one point entering the weekend. With three regular season matches remaining, the Current can climb the table further if Washington or Gotham FC drop points down the stretch.

The 2024 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, begin the second weekend of November with the eight-team quarterfinal round, followed by the semifinal round the following weekend. CPKC Stadium will host the 2024 NWSL Championship, which will be held Saturday, Nov. 23.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas City Current defender Kayla Sharples -- Saturday's match will be a homecoming of sorts for defender Kayla Sharples, as she was acquired by the Current in a trade with Bay FC Aug. 28. In fact, Sharples scored for Bay FC against the Current April 20, which marked just her second professional goal. Before being traded to Kansas City, Sharples had scored against the Current as a member of both Bay FC and the Chicago Red Stars (2023). Sharples has been an integral part of the Current's back line since making her club debut Sept. 7, forming an immediate partnership with center back Alana Cook at the heart of Kansas City's defense. Since Sharples' arrival, Kansas City has conceded just one goal over its last five matches and has shut out four of its last five opponents. In 2024, Sharples has won 27 aerial duels and recorded 19 interceptions.

Bay FC forward Asisat Oshoala -- Forward Asisat Oshoala scored the lone goal of the contest for Bay FC last weekend, converting a breakaway opportunity with a curled strike to level the match at 1-1 in the 18th minute. The goal marked her seventh of the regular season, which is a team high. Oshoala joined Bay FC ahead of the 2024 season with plenty of international pedigree, having scored 117 goals in 162 matches at FC Barcelona before transferring to Bay FC. Her goal scoring acumen has been on display as Oshoala becomes further acclimated with the NWSL, as she has scored in four of Bay FC's last five games. Oshoala is also an international icon and, representing her native Nigeria, has been named the African Women's Footballer of the Year in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2023.

TEMWA ON THE BRINK

Chawinga scored her 18th goal of the 2024 NWSL regular season last weekend against Louisville, which placed her in a tie with Sam Kerr for the NWSL single regular season scoring record. Chawinga would break the NWSL scoring record with her next goal, which could come Saturday against Bay FC.

Breaking Kerr's record would cap one of the most incredible debut seasons in NWSL history. Chawinga has been simply dominant in 2024, notching six assists to go along with her 18 goals, and recorded a goal in eight consecutive NWSL matches from June 9 to Sept. 7. That streak marked the longest in league history. With a goal last Saturday against Louisville, Chawinga enters the weekend having scored in 11 of the Current's last 12 NWSL regular season contests.

Chawinga's goal against Louisville helped pad her lead in the 2024 NWSL Golden Boot race. Chawinga holds a five-goal lead over Orlando forward Barbra Banda and, should Banda match Chawinga's total, both forwards have the same number of assists.

Additionally, Chawinga has scored a goal on 12 of the NWSL's 13 other teams following her goal last weekend in Louisville. No player has scored against all 13 other teams in a single season, a feat Chawinga could achieve Oct. 19 against the San Diego Wave.

DEFENSE LEADS THE WAY

The Current's strong September was anchored by an impressive, consistent defense that conceded just three goals in five matches. That trend carried over to October, as Kansas City notched its fourth shutout in its last five matches last Saturday against Louisville.

That stretch has been particularly impressive due to the nature of opponents the Current have faced in that stretch. Kansas City conceded just one goal in its three-match stretch against the top three clubs on the NWSL table - Orlando, Washington and Gotham FC, respectively - and has not conceded multiple goals in a match since Sept. 1 against the North Carolina Courage.

The North Carolina match also holds significance because it marked the last time an opponent has scored a goal against the Current. Gotham FC's goal against Kansas City Sept. 28 came via an own goal. Schult, Sharples and defender Alana Cook have led the Current's recent defensive excellence as the squad looks to maintain its penchant for keeping clean sheets this weekend at Bay FC.

