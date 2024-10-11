Bay FC to Donate $25,000 to Local Women Entrepreneurs as "Goals for Grants" Powered by PNC Milestone Is Achieved

October 11, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







San Francisco - Bay FC, the professional soccer franchise representing the Bay Area in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), and Founding Partner PNC Bank announced today Bay FC's donation of $25,000 in grant funding to Santa Clara University's Bronco Ventures Accelerator (BVA) benefitting five women entrepreneurs participating the program. The donation stems from Bay FC's "Goals for Grants" Powered by PNC in which the team committed to donating $1,000 - up to $25,000 - for every Bay FC goal scored this season. "Goals for Grants" is part of the "B Empowered" platform sponsored by PNC Bank and designed to help Bay Area entrepreneurs achieve their personal and professional financial goals.

"PNC Bank is a key partner for us in providing our players and the community financial empowerment programs and giving Bay Area women who own or lead businesses an opportunity to continue to pursue their dreams through the Goals for Grants program," said Bay FC CEO Brady Stewart. "The "B Empowered" partnership with PNC continues to make a difference in our community by helping women achieve financial success and supporting them as leaders."

The five recipients of the grant funding include Claire Venezia (E-POPS), Julia Benner (Missedfits), Madeline Eiken (Intero Biosystems), Megan Welsh (Dropsite), and Sonia Hoshmand (Smart Apply). Each entrepreneur will receive $5,000 to continue funding and research of their businesses. The recipients are participating in Santa Clara University's upcoming BVA Demo Day, sponsored by PNC Bank, today, Friday, October 11. Bay FC's Co-Founders, U.S. Women's National Team Legends, and Santa Clara University alumni Brandi Chastain, Leslie Osborne, Aly Wagner, and Danielle Slaton will also be honored as Entrepreneurs of the Year during the BVA Demo Day celebrations.

"It was a tremendous honor to be part of Bay FC's inaugural season and witness the team's remarkable success both on and off the field," said Megan Schoettmer, PNC regional president for Northern California. "PNC is passionate about making a real difference in the lives of women by supporting their financial growth, and through "Goals for Grants", we're proud to empower women entrepreneurs to drive meaningful change in business and their communities."

The "B Empowered" platform is designed to support women financial decision makers and includes grant funding, thought leadership, financial literacy education, and more. Bay FC and PNC Bank will continue to build out offerings in the 2025-26 season and subsequent years.

Bay FC is hosting its inaugural home season at PayPal Park in San Jose and tickets are now available for purchase at bayfc.com. Fans can also follow @wearebayfc on social channels for more exciting announcements to come.

