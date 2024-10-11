Houston Dash Sign Midfielder Zoe Matthews as the Youngest Player in Team History

October 11, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash signed midfielder Zoe Matthews to a contract through the 2026 season. The 17-year-old is the youngest player ever to sign for the team and she will be eligible for selection on Sunday as the Dash open a two-game road trip in San Diego.

"Today's announcement is a milestone for the organization and we are thrilled to welcome Zoe and her family to the Houston Dash and to the NWSL," Dash President Jessica O'Neill, said. "Our ambitions are to attract elite-level players like Zoe, and we are excited that she chose to begin her professional career with the Houston Dash. This is a testament to the work that Erik Ustruck, Ricky Clarke and the rest of our staff are doing behind the scenes to establish a pathway to the professional ranks for future homegrown players and top talent around the globe. This is just the start of Zoe's journey, and we are excited to see her continue to grow close to home."

The 6-foot-2 midfielder led Legends FC to the 2024 ECNL national championship game at the U-17 level earlier this summer. The Southlake, Texas native was a United Soccer Coaches High School All-American for 2022-2023 following her sophomore season at Carroll Senior High School. At the club level, the midfielder won the 2021 ECNL national championship with Solar Soccer Club at the U-14 level.

"I am very excited for the opportunity to play professionally in the best women's league in the world. I am grateful for all the women who have sacrificed to build the league and paved the way for this incredible opportunity," Matthews said. "After speaking to Dash leadership and hearing about their plans for the future, it was clear that this was the place to start my professional journey. I want to thank the entire Houston Dash organization for embracing me into the family, and I can't wait to compete."

At the international level, Matthews joined the senior Jamaican Women's National Team as a 15-year-old and was named to her first camp in 2022. She has also played for the youth U.S. National Teams and was a member of the U-16 squad that won the Mondial Montaigu Football Tournament in France last year. Matthews scored a goal in the 3-0 victory over France prior to the start of the tournament. She was in the starting XI for the United States as they defeated France in the championship game.

Matthews was heavily recruited following her success at the youth level domestically and abroad. The midfielder also explored options to begin her professional career both domestically and overseas and was a highly recruited player for a number of NCAA division one programs.

The 17-year-old will wear number 27 for the remainder of the season.

