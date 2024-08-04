Ponies Surrender 5-2 Lead to Glacier

Glacier overcomes a 5-2 Mustangs lead in the top of the ninth to beat the Mustangs 7-6.

The Range Riders take a three game to two series lead.

Greg Blackman tossed a quality start, his second of the season, but received a no decision. He pitched six innings of one-run ball giving up five hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

In the top of the first, Andy Atwood hit a two-out single with Chad Castillo at second base. Taylor Lomack threw him out at home to keep it a scoreless game.

Connor Denning kicked off the scoring for Billings with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first to give the Mustangs a 2-0 lead.

Glacier picked up a leadoff single by Gabe Howell, who stole second base. He came home on an RBI single by Castillo to make it 2-1.

Blackman retired 12 of the next 14 hitters to end his outing after six innings.

The Mustangs picked up two more in the bottom of the fourth with a leadoff double by Abe Valdez. Blake Evans followed up the act with a single. Kyle Booker brought home Valdez on a groundout to short, and Evans scored on a Denning RBI double to lead 4-1.

Freddy Guilamo led off the top of the seventh with a single off Brendan Medoro. He scored on a sacrifice fly by Castillo to make it a 4-2 game.

Evans gave the Mustangs some cushion in the home half of the seventh with a bunt single down the first base line to score Lomack, who singled, stole second, and reached third on a wild pitch. Mustangs led 5-2 after seven.

Daniel Willie tossed a scoreless inning in the eighth giving up just a walk.

Jonathan Haab ran into trouble in the top of the ninth. He gave up a blooping single to Guilamo to left. He walked Ty Pennor on a full count and gave up a full count single to Howell to load the bases.

Castillo hit his third and fourth RBIs of the night with a weak ground ball through the right hole to make it 5-4.

Haab walked Christian Kirtley to end his outing.

Dawson Lane did what he could to clean up the situation, but he walked TJ Clarkson to bring home a run to tie the game. He also gave up a one-out single to River Orsak to give Glacier the lead, while JD McLaughlin flew out to right to bring home another run to give Glacier a 7-5 lead. All in all, a five spot went on the video board in right-center in the top of the ninth.

Lomack made it interesting with a leadoff 3-2 home run, his first of the season, into left field to make it a one-run game. Ricky Tibbet settled in and struck out Dylan Leach, forced Valdez to ground out to second, and Evans to line out to left to end the game.

Justin Fuson takes the mound Sunday afternoon. Coverage starts at 12:45 p.m. with first pitch at 1:05 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.TV.

