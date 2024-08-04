5th Inning Rally Leads Missoula Past Great Falls

MISSOULA, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads and Great Falls Voyagers wrapped up a week of action Sunday after seeing games take place in both cites. Wet weather would be a factor at Allegiance Field Ogren Park with showers taking place throughout the afternoon. The PaddleHeads offense would also be held under wraps for the most part through the first 4 innings of play. The rain would also pick up after the conclusion of the 5th inning creating a situation where the game was brought to a halt at that point due to field conditions. Luckily for the PaddleHeads, their offense woke up just in the knick of time.

Missoula's attack took off in the bottom of the 5th inning bringing 7 runs to the plate to take the lead for the first time in the contest. Missoula would tally 6 hits alone in the frame. After falling into a 5 run hole in the first 3 innings of the contest, the PaddleHeads would score 9 unanswered runs. Due to weather conditions, play was then halted after the conclusion of the 5th inning. Having played through 5 innings, this also meant that the game would be put into the record books as a 9-5 victory for the PaddleHeads.

The Voyagers would have the advantage in the early going, scoring in 2 of the first 3 innings. A run would come home for Great Falls in the top of the first on an error leading the Voyagers to the lead early. After a quiet 2nd inning, the attack would get things rolling quickly with a rally in the 3rd.

Ryan Major would kick off a 4-run Voyagers rally with a leadoff triple. Xane Washington would knock him in 2 batters later on a single starting a stretch of 3 consecutive productive at-bats.

Hylan Hall would then knock in Washington with a double to left field before Jack Lynch provided the biggest punch. The Voyagers shortstop would hit his 2nd home run in as many games to make the score 5-1. Dawson Day would enter the game just after this sequence for Missoula and would successfully bring things to a halt.

The southpaw would earn the win for his efforts in 2 '..." stellar innings. The 2nd year PaddleHead would not allow a run in those innings while striking out 5 batters. Day was solid in 3 appearances out of the bullpen this week allowing no runs in 4 '..." innings with 10 strikeouts in action opposite the Voyagers. The PaddleHeads attack would do plenty to back that effort in the 5th inning.

A 7 run rally in the 5th would feature a stretch of 8 consecutive batters reaching base to fan the flames. Consecutive singles from Roberto Pena, Mike Rosario, and Adam Fogel all would bring home runs to get things rolling. A double from Alec Sanchez would then be followed by 2 more RBI singles from Collin Runge, and catcher Carlos Perez. By the time the inning came to a close 12 batters had come to the dish.

Rosario would have an outstanding day in the abbreviated contest finishing a perfect 3-for-3.

Fogel, Pena and Runge also chipped in finishing 1-for-3. Perez would also reach base twice from the bottom of the order finishing 1-for-2. After winning 5 of 6 games played this week opposite Great Falls, Missoula will now turn their attention to another foe with ties to the treasure state.

The PaddleHeads (50-16) will now hit the road for the next 6 games after an off day on Monday.

Missoula will then kick off a 6-game series on Tuesday night opposite the Glacier Range Riders (34-32). The PaddleHeads will be in search of more success in that ballpark after sweeping a 3-game series at Glacier Bank Park to open the 2nd half of the regular season. Action from Flathead Field is scheduled to get underway with a 7:05 p.m. First pitch on Tuesday evening.

Stay tuned in with all the action from the Flathead Valley on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M. and 1029espn.com.

