Mustangs Drop Series Finale

August 4, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Glacier wins the series finale Sunday with a final score of 8-4. The Range Riders take the series four games to two against Billings.

In the first, Brendan Ryan hit a two-out RBI single to give the Mustangs an early lead. Two batters later, with the bases loaded, Evan Blum cashed in on a 1-2 count with a single up the middle to score Gabe Wurtz and Ryan to give the Mustangs a 3-0 lead.

Ben Fitzgerald started the scoring with a two out two-run home run to pull Glacier within a run by a score of 3-2.

Glacier tied the game in the top of the third on a two-out RBI single by Christian Kirtley.

Glacier scored again in the fourth and fifth to take a 5-3 lead.

In the fourth, an RBI double by River Orsak gave the Range Riders a 4-3 advantage. Fitzgerald gave Glacier an RBI single in the fifth to lead 5-3.

Billings made it a one-run game in the sixth without a hit, as Jerry Huntzinger hit Ryan with a pitch. Ryan stole second, then stole third and the throw to third by Antonio Baranca sailed into left field to score Ryan to make it a 5-4 game.

Glacier put the Mustangs away in the top of the eighth with a three spot. With two outs, the Mustangs opted to intentionally walk Gabe Howell. TJ Clarkson, who was 0-4 to that point, knocked home both Orsak and Baranca to make it 7-4. Christian Kirtley knocked home Howell to make it an 8-4 game - the final score.

Shane Spencer takes the mound to open the six-game road trip to Boise Tuesday. Coverage starts at 6:45 with first pitch at 7:05 on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.TV.

