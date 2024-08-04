Vibes Down Wheelers, 9-5

Colorado Springs, Co.---The Rocky Mountain Vibes (29-34; 8-9) wasted no time jumping on the board scoring three times in the first and defeated the Yolo High Wheelers (32-31; 9-8) 9-5 on Saturday night at UCHealth Park. The Vibes lead this series 3-2 and have scored nine runs in each of the last two contests.

Yolo scored a run in the first as shortstop Braylin Marine walked and would come around on a fielder's choice/throwing error on Vibes shortstop Josh Day.

However, the fun wouldn't last long. The Rocky Mountain rally started on a single to left by center fielder Austin Davis. Second baseman Eddie Yake followed with a single, setting the stage for Day who doubled to left, scoring Davis and Yake. Catcher Logan Williams followed with an RBI on a force making it 3-1.

The Vibes added four more in the fourth, sending nine to the plate. It was a pair of two-run hits which turned the trick courtesy of a Yake on a single and right fielder Steven Rivas on a double.

Center fielder Brayland Skinner was hitting star for Yolo as he achieved his first four-hit game this season (4-4; three singles, double, walk, and a run scored). His manager Billy Horton offered praise for the leadoff man, "Brayland was excellent tonight. He's the catalyst for our lineup and sets the tone getting on base like he did tonight. He created a lot of havoc on the dirt and really shined offensively."

Right fielder David Glancy had two RBI's each on a sacrifice fly for the High Wheelers.

It was the second straight tough outing for Yolo right-handed starter Cameron Repetti (5-3). He gave up seven runs (all earned) on seven hits over four innings while walking three and fanning four.

Christian Day (5-4) earned the win for Rocky Mountain issuing four runs (three earned) in five innings. He struck out one. The Vibes bullpen combined for four innings, one run (earned), and two strikeouts.

The final game of this six-game set is Sunday at 12:05 PST. Right-hander Brandon McPherson will start for Yolo against Rocky Mountain righty Zach Ottinger.

HIGH TALES

Skinner has ten games of at least three hits. In addition to Skinner, Marine reached base safely four times (two singles, two walks, two runs scored, and an RBI)

Yolo leads the season series 8-7 and are 3-5 on this 21-game voyage

Third baseman Kirkland Banks was 0-5 has two hits in his last 25 AB's (.080)

