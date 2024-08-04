Seven Unanswered Runs Leads Missoula Past Great Falls

MISSOULA, MT - The Great Falls Voyagers would bring their bats with them Saturday night in action with the Missoula PaddleHeads. Scoring 7 runs in the 1st 2 innings, the Voyagers would hold a sizable advantage after taking their swings in the top of the 2nd. A 4-run rally in the 5th would also bring the Voyagers run total to 11 holding all the momentum. To say things would turn in the other direction from this point would be taking things lightly.

Great Falls would be held off the board over the final 4 innings of the contest after scoring runs in bunches in the early going. On the flip side, the PaddleHeads would score 7 unanswered coming down the stretch with a clutch home run from Alec Sanchez playing a big role in the bottom of the 7th. After trailing by as many as 6 runs in the early going, Missoula would flip that on its head and then some in the late innings in a 15-11 victory.

