Fitz and Co. Cruise to Sunday Victory

August 4, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Glacier Range Riders News Release







Ben Fitzgerald collected three hits in five at-bats as the Glacier Range Riders defeated the Billings Mustangs 8-4 on Sunday at Dehler Park. Fitzgerald had a stellar performance, hitting a home run to right field in the second inning, doubling in the fourth, and singling in the fifth.

The Billings Mustangs opened the scoring in the bottom of the first with two singles. Brendan Ryan drove in the first run with a single.

Fitzgerald's two-run homer in the top of the second put the Glacier Range Riders ahead. Christian Kirtley tied the game at three with a single on an 0-2 count in the top of the third. River Orsak's double in the top of the fourth gave the Glacier Range Riders a 4-3 lead.

Jerry Huntzinger earned the win for the Glacier Range Riders, allowing zero hits and one run over two innings, striking out one and walking three. Justin Fuson took the loss for the Billings Mustangs, giving up five runs (four earned) on nine hits over four and two-thirds innings, striking out six and walking one.

Jared Engman started on the mound for the Glacier Range Riders, surrendering four hits and three runs over four innings, striking out two and walking two. Rayne Supple collected the save, while Cameron Cowan pitched one and one-third innings of scoreless relief, giving up zero hits, striking out one, and walking two.

The Glacier Range Riders amassed 13 hits in the game. Fitzgerald and Orsak led the charge with three hits each, while Kirtley and Ty Penner also had multiple hits.

Evan Blum led the Billings Mustangs with two RBIs from the number seven spot in the lineup, going 1-for-3. Ryan went 2-for-2 to lead the team in hits. The Billings Mustangs demonstrated strong plate discipline, drawing seven walks. Dylan Leach and Kyle Booker each earned two bases on balls.

The Glacier Range Riders will play at home on Tuesday against the Missoula Paddleheads in their next game.

