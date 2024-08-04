Yolo Wins Over Rocky Mountain

August 4, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Yolo High Wheelers News Release







Colorado Springs, Co.- -The Yolo High Wheelers (33-31; 10-8) salvaged a split of its six-game series in an 8-3 win over the Rocky Mountain Vibes (30-34; 8-10) on Sunday afternoon at UCHealth Park.

Shortstop Braylin Marine led the Yolo offense with three doubles, a run scored and three RBI's. His two-run double was part of a three-run ninth. Marine's .382 average leads the club.

Every High Wheeler in the starting lineup reached base safely. Other contributors were right fielder Tanner Smith reaching base three times, stole two bases, and had a pair of RBI's. And second baseman Kirkland Banks with three hits and a walk after coming in with two hits in his last 25 AB's. Aiding the High Wheelers offense was six Vibes errors.

Yolo manager Billy Horton emphasized the importance of this win, "we talk a lot about 'one in a row' and focusing on the game that day. Today was a big win to secure the split and we are looking forward to a great series at Northern Colorado."

High Wheelers starting pitcher Brandon McPherson (4-0) won his third straight start. The right-hander struck out five over five innings, allowed seven hits, three runs (all earned) and walked one.

The bullpen combined for four shutout innings. Jack Zalasky struck out three in a perfect 1 1/3 innings. He hasn't allowed an earned run in his last nine outings(span of ten innings).

"I've just been trying to go out there and give us the best chance to win that I can," said Zalasky. "Today I was just trying to get the ball to Connor (Langrell) with the score the same. It's been all about commanding the strike zone and letting my defense work behind me. The defense has been great they deserve a lot of the credit."

Horton praised Zalasky, "Jack has been outstanding. He's a huge piece of our bullpen and has been a reliable player all year. He has stepped it up even more during the second half."

Zach Ottinger (1-6) took the loss for Rocky Mountain giving up four runs (three earned) in five-plus innings. It was his second of the series.

The High Wheelers have Monday off before starting the second leg of the Colorado portion of the trip. The first pitch of the six-game set on Tuesday night is scheduled for 5:15 PST in Windsor against the Northern Colorado Owlz. Left-hander Brandon Mitchell is the probable starter for the High Wheelers.

HIGH TALES

Yolo took the season series 9-7 over Rocky Mountain. The High Wheelers are 4-5 on this trip which has 12 more games

Third baseman Travis Holt had an RBI single in a three-run sixth. It was his first hit in a Yolo uniform after being 0-14

There were no homers in the series

Langrell worked a scoreless ninth which gives him eight shutout innings over his last seven games with nine strikeouts

UC Davis alum Andrew LaCour through his first two outings as a pro has 1 2/3 shutout frames with four strikeouts

Pioneer League Stories from August 4, 2024

