Ballers Win Fourth Straight Over Owlz

August 4, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. -- Despite being outhit 5-3, the Ballers found a way to beat the Northern Colorado Owlz on Saturday at Raimondi Park. They topped the Owlz 4-2, their fourth consecutive win against Northern Colorado, to clinch a series victory.

Chandler David set the tone for the Ballers on the hill. In his second professional start, he began with four no-hit innings, just as he did in his first one the previous Saturday. David fanned four Owlz and lasted five frames to earn his first career win.

A Northern Colorado error turned costly for the Owlz in the third. Drew Woodcox drove in the first run of the game with an RBI groundout, and Noah Martinez stung a two-run single up the middle to create a 3-0 cushion for the Ballers.

The Owlz strung together four straight hits in the fifth to come within one. Evan Scavotto and Reece Yeargain singled, Euro Diaz doubled to score Scavotto and Jacob McCaskey came through with an RBI single to cut the deficit to 3-2.

In the bottom of the frame, the Ballers, as they have done throughout the series, responded. Daunte Stuart started the inning with a 404-foot moonshot onto the left-field warehouse for his first professional big fly to increase Oakland's lead to 4-2.

Northern Colorado's all-star starting pitcher Chase Jessee settled down after that. He and Carter Linton combined to blank the Ballers for the rest of the contest.

But, the Ballers' bullpen didn't budge. Jake Dahle, Conner Richardson and Carson Lambert shut out the Owlz over the final four innings, with Lambert claiming his fourth save of the season.

Stuart flashed the leather to end the ballgame. Euro Diaz hit a sharp grounder towards right field, and Stuart ranged to his left to make the stop. He spun around, fired an off-balance throw to first and Martinez scooped it out of the clay to secure the final out.

Amazingly, the Ballers have a chance at their fifth win in a row against the Owlz, with Sunday's series finale starting at 1:05 p.m. PDT. As always, you can listen on 860 AM The Answer.

