Polin, Malinski Recalled by Colorado Avalanche

January 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Jason Polin and defenseman Sam Malinski have been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate. Polin has notched one assist in 13 games with the Eagles this season and is yet to make his NHL debut. Meanwhile, Malinski has generated three goals and six assists in 20 AHL games and has also produced one goal and four assists in 14 NHL games this season with the Avalanche.

Polin is in his first professional season after completing a senior year at Western Michigan University where he recorded 30 goals and 17 assists in 39 games while serving as team captain. His 30 goals led all NCAA skaters and set a National Collegiate Hockey Conference record. Polin ranked second on the team in points, tied for first in power-play goals (6) and recorded five hat tricks. He was named the NCHC's Player of the Year and was a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in college hockey. Polin skated in 132 career games with the Broncos from 2019-23, totaling 96 points (60g/36a).

Malinski joined the Eagles late last season after finishing his senior year at Cornell University, where he recorded 26 points (8g/18a) in 34 outings. Named team captain as a senior, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound blueliner ranked third on the team and first among defenseman in points and ranked second on the team in assists. Malinski earned First-Team All-ECAC honors for the second straight year, the first Cornell defenseman to be named to the conference's first team in consecutive seasons since 2003 (Douglas Murray). He appeared in 91 career games with the Big Red from 2019-23, totaling 65 points (17g/48a).

Malinski notched three goals and two assists in seven games with the Eagles last season. He would go on to add five assists in seven AHL postseason contests with Colorado.

