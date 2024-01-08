IceHogs Weekly: Trip to Michigan up Next for Hogs After Texas Split

January 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release









Rockford IceHogs forward Ryder Rolston

(Rockford IceHogs) Rockford IceHogs forward Ryder Rolston(Rockford IceHogs)

Last weekend the IceHogs had a productive trip to the Lone Star State and split a pair of games against the Central Division-leading Texas Stars. This weekend the Hogs hit the road again for two games against the Grand Rapids Griffins.

IceHogs Weekly, the weekly newsletter of the Rockford IceHogs, is here to get you prepared for the action ahead and to fill you in on IceHogs news and stories!

4-1 Loss @ Texas

5-3 Win @ Texas

Friday, Jan. 12 @ Grand Rapids

Saturday, Jan. 13 @ Grand Rapids

Numbers to Know

Rookie goaltender Mitchell Weeks has won both of his first two starts with Rockford this season.

The IceHogs play six straight games against the top three teams in the Central Division.

Rookie defenseman Ethan Del Mastro leads all IceHogs defenseman with 17 points (4G, 13A) this season.

UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Jan. 19 - $2 Beer Friday

It's another $2 Beer Friday on Friday, Jan. 19 at the BMO Center when the IceHogs take on the Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m., featuring $2 cans of Bud Light, Budweiser, and Busch Light available at numerous concession areas through the end of the second intermission. Not a beer drinker? You can get a 12-oz soft drink for just $2 every Friday as well!

Tickets to game on Jan. 19 vs. Chicago

Jan. 20 - Autism Awareness & Specialty Jersey Auction Night

The Rockford IceHogs are proud to host their 13th annual Autism Awareness Night, presented by Lawncare By Walter, Inc. on Saturday, Jan. 20 against the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. at the BMO Center. The jerseys will be auctioned off through the team's DASH platform via the IceHogs app during the game.

Tickets to game on Jan. 20 vs. Iowa

Hog Talk: Episode 7 - Brett Seney

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Brett Seney joined Hog Talk to chat about his hockey journey! Seney is currently in the NHL with the Chicago Blackhawks after a recent call-up.

Rock N'Roll Road Trip

The IceHogs are partnering with 96.7 The Eagle to take a bus load of fans from Rockford to Milwaukee to cheer on the Hogs vs. the Admirals on Jan. 26 before a concert with Tesla after the game. Seats on the IceHogs Bus to Milwaukee are $62 per person and include tickets to the Milwaukee Admirals and Rockford IceHogs matchup with Tesla live in concert after the final horn sounds.

Tickets to Bus Trip to IceHogs vs. Admirals & Tesla Concert

Goaltender Mitchell Weeks won his second AHL start of the season with Rockford on Saturday when he stopped 28 of 31 Texas shots. Weeks is now 2-0-0-0 with the Hogs this season to go along with a 3.00 goals-against average and an .893 save percentage.

Anders Bjork netted a pair of goals in Saturday's game against the Stars and now ranks second among active IceHogs with 19 points (6G, 13A) in 23 games. Bjork has four points (2G, 2A) in his last three contests.

With an assist in his last game on Saturday, rookie Antti Saarela has points in three straight games (2G, 1A) and now has five points (4G, 1A) for the season.

David Gust is Rockford's leading scorer (9G, 16A) and had two assists on Saturday against the Stars. Gust has three multi-point efforts in his last seven appearances, and he leads the team with eight multi-point games on the season.

Rookie Jalen Luypen had two helpers against Texas on Saturday and now has eight points (1G, 7A) this season. Luypen had two points in his first 20 games of the season, and has six points in his last eight appearances.

Mike Hardman pitched in with a goal and an assist on Saturday against Texas. Hardman has points in four of his last five games (2G, 3A) and is tied for third in scoring among active IceHogs with 17 points (7G, 10A). Hardman had 18 points (5G, 13A) in 58 games last season and has seen his production increase.

Rookie forward Kyle Maksimovich made his IceHogs season debut on Friday against Texas. Maksimovich was called up earlier in the week from the ECHL's Indy Fuel.

Rockford has scored four goals in three of its last four games.

The Hogs have picked up points in three of their last four games and seven of their last 10.

At 13-14-3-1, Rockford ranks fourth in the Central Division with 30 points.

The Hogs' last four games came against the top two teams in the Central, Texas & Milwaukee, and Rockford went 2-1-0-1 in that span. Rockford's next two games are against third-place Grand Rapids.

Rockford has been solid on the road and is 7-7-2-1 away from the BMO Center.

The IceHogs' crease features three rookie goaltenders in Drew Commesso, Jaxson Stauber, and Mitchell Weeks. In one of the odd statistical quirks of the season so far, all three goaltenders have recorded an assist this season. After Weeks picked up an assist on Gust's game-winner on Dec. 31 against Milwaukee, the IceHogs became the only team in the AHL to have three goaltenders who have recorded a point. This season's Rockford club is also the first-ever IceHogs AHL team to have three goaltenders who have recorded a point. The current trio is tied for the second-most productive goaltending group with the 2019-20 squad that featured Colin Delia and Matt Tomkins.

Player Profile

# 36 Ryder Rolston (F)

Rolston, 22, is in his first season with Rockford and currently has seven goals and four assists through his first 28 professional games. Rolston spent three seasons at the University of Notre Dame after two seasons with the USNTDP and one season with the Waterloo Blackhawks in the USHL. Ryder's father Brian skated 1,256 games in the NHL with the New Jersey Devils, Colorado Avalanche, Boston Bruins, Minnesota Wild, and New York Islanders.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.