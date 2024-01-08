Yan Kuznetsov Assigned to Wranglers

January 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







Yan Kuznetsov has been assigned to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

The 21-year-old was recalled to the big club on Jan. 5 but did not draw into a game. In 31 spins with the Wranglers this year, the Murmansk, Russia native has two goals and seven points, along with a plus-13 rating.

