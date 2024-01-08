Checkers Goalies to Wear Helmets Designed by Children's Hospital Patients at Queen City Outdoor Classic

The Charlotte Checkers and Novant Health have joined forces to give the Checkers netminders a new, one-of-a-kind look for the Queen City Outdoor Classic, presented by Pepsi, thanks to custom helmets designed by patients from Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital.

Three kids - Caleb, Semilore and Semilola - were selected from a pool of entries to have their artwork featured on custom goalie helmets for Spencer Knight, Ludovic Waeber and Mack Guzda. Each netminder's helmet has a unique design that includes the kids' drawings and signatures, and the two goalies that dress for the Queen City Outdoor Classic will wear their special helmet for the game.

All three of the one-of-a-kind helmets will be put up for auction at checkers.givesmart.com starting this Friday at 5 p.m. and running until noon on Monday, Jan. 22. A portion of the proceeds raised by the helmets will benefit Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital.

