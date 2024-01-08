Bridgeport Islanders Sign Carsen Twarynski

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, have signed forward Carsen Twarynski.

Twarynski, 26, has 82 points (40 goals, 42 assists) in 249 career AHL games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Charlotte Checkers and Coachella Valley Firebirds. He recorded 26 points (17 goals, nine assists) in 71 regular-season games with the Firebirds last season and added eight points (five goals, three assists) in 26 playoff contests, helping Coachella Valley reach the 2023 Calder Cup Finals.

The Calgary native began this season with the Vienna Capitals of the ICEHL, posting 13 points (six goals, seven assists) and a +8 rating in 27 games. Twarynski played 22 career NHL games with the Philadelphia Flyers between 2019-21, scoring one goal. He was selected in the third round (82nd overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft by Philadelphia.

Prior to turning pro, Twarynski spent four seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) between the Calgary Hitmen and Kelowna Rockets from 2014-18. He collected 182 points (88 goals, 94 assists) in 257 games.

Next Time Out: The Islanders continue a five-game homestand on Wednesday night, facing the Springfield Thunderbirds at Total Mortgage Arena. The puck drops at 7 p.m. and the game can be seen live on AHLTV.com or heard via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network.

