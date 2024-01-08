Condors Fighting Cancer Jersey Proceeds to Directly Benefit Kids

The Condors and Dignity Health, Mercy & Memorial Hospitals have teamed up to make Condors Fighting Cancer Night this Saturday even more special for five local cancer warriors. Proceeds from the five live jersey auctions post-game on Saturday will go directly to the kids. The jerseys include Brad Malone, Seth Griffith, Drake Caggiula, Olivier Rodrigue, and Raphael Lavoie. The remaining jerseys will be auctioned online beginning on Saturday with proceeds benefiting local charities through the Condors Community Foundation 501(c)(3). Read more below on who each player is fighting for this Saturday:

Brad Malone is fighting for nine-year old Melanny (pictured above), who is currently undergoing treatment for osteosarcoma (click here to watch Brad and Melanny meeting)

Drake Caggiula is fighting for five-year old Madelynn, who is undergoing treatment for leukemia

Raphael Lavoie is fighting for 13-year old Joshua, who is undergoing treatment for leukemia

Seth Griffith is fighting for 13-year old Raya, who is undergoing treatment for leukemia

Olivier Rodrigue is fighting for 16-year old Jonathan, who has been in the Kern County Cancer Foundation program for over nine years

The local cancer warriors have the opportunity to meet the team and will join them at the game during the post-game auction. Everyone at the game will have the opportunity to fill out an I FIGHT FOR card for a special moment.

