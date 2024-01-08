IceHogs Call Perrott up from Indy

January 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Andrew Perrott from loan to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

Perrott, 22, has recorded four points (1G, 3A) in 17 games with the IceHogs this season to go along with 31 penalty minutes. With Indy this season, the defenseman has appeared in five games and recorded one assist with 35 penalty minutes.

The IceHogs play next on Friday, Jan. 12 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena. Puck drop is at 6 p.m. CT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.