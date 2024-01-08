IceHogs Call Perrott up from Indy
January 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Andrew Perrott from loan to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.
Perrott, 22, has recorded four points (1G, 3A) in 17 games with the IceHogs this season to go along with 31 penalty minutes. With Indy this season, the defenseman has appeared in five games and recorded one assist with 35 penalty minutes.
The IceHogs play next on Friday, Jan. 12 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena. Puck drop is at 6 p.m. CT.
