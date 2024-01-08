Make-A-Wish Arizona Selected as Tip-A-Roadrunner Charitable Partner

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners and Roadrunners Give Back, a branch of the Arizona Coyotes Foundation, are excited to announce that Make-A-Wish Arizona has been selected as the charitable partner for the team's 2024 Tip-A-Roadrunner event on Monday, January 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Dave & Buster's (1390 E. Tucson Marketplace Blvd.).

All proceeds from the Roadrunners largest annual fundraiser will go towards the nationally renowned charitable partner's mission of granting wishes for critically ill children in Arizona.

Tickets for Tip-A-Roadrunner are $75 and can be purchased at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Tips. Admission includes: ticket to the event, dinner, a drink ticket, a souvenir item, a $10 Dave & Buster's Power Card and an evening with your favorite Roadrunners serving you dinner and drinks. The evening will also include a silent auction table with great items from local businesses and partners as well as sports memorabilia from around the sporting world.

Players will be wearing specialty jerseys themed to the event that will be available through an auction and awarded to the winning bidders.

"We are excited to showcase our community efforts and work with our fans and partners to raise money for Southern Arizona," said Bob Hoffman, Roadrunners President. "We are excited to partner with Dave & Buster's and to have the best players in the American Hockey League serving dinner for the night to our faithful following. This will be a great evening that any sport fan will not want to miss!"

Event sponsorships are also available. Contact Julie Sipe at 520-777-6657 for more information on sponsorships, email Julie.Sipe@TucsonRoadrunners.com or visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/Tips.

