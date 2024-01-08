Jakob Pelletier Assigned to Wranglers
January 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Flames have assigned forward Jakob Pelletier to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.
The 22-year-old has missed all 40 games this season with a shoulder injury that required surgery in early October.
Drafted in the first round - 26th overall - in 2019, Pelletier had 37 points (16G, 21A) in 35 regular-season games with the Wranglers last year, before adding another 10 points (4G, 6A) in
