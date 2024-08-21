Pitching Staff Shuts Down FredNats in 4-1 Win

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies bats rallied late behind another excellent pitching performance to beat the Fredericksburg Nationals 4-1 at Segra Park Wednesday night. The win moved the Fireflies just three games back of the Charleston RiverDogs for first place in the South Division.

Columbia rallied late against the FredNats. Austin Charles kicked-off the seventh with a single and stole his 32nd bag of the season to set the table for Hyungchan Um. Columbia's catcher slapped a single up the middle to score Charles from second and tie the game 1-1. Next, Johan Otanez came in and walked four batters and offered two wild pitches, resulting in Um and Callan Moss scoring for Columbia to take a 3-1 lead.

The bats weren't done there. In the eighth inning Carter Frederick doubled with one out and then came around on a Moss base knock to make it a 4-1 game.

The FredNats got on the board first in the top of the fourth inning. Caleb Lomavita reached first on a fielder's choice and then Nate Ochoa laced a double to left-center with two outs for Lomavita to wheel around and score the first run of the game.

Pitching was the name of the game for the two teams. Mauricio Veliz was able to give the Fireflies five strong innings, allowing just the one run to battle against Fredericksburg's southpaw Alex Clemmey, who allowed only one hit in his five scoreless ininngs to give the FredNats a 1-0 lead as it became a bullpen game.

The Columbia got another four scoreless innings from the bullpen. Zach Cawyer (W, 2-0) worked two scoreless before Elvis Novas (S, 6) locked it down with back-to-back 1-2-3 innings.

Columbia continues their series with the Fredericksburg Nationals tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Felix Arronde (4-7, 3.12 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and the FredNats counter with RHP Travis Sthele (5-7, 5.14 ERA).

