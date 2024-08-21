Wood Ducks Score Late, But Fall to Delmarva

Kinston, NC - Your Woodies hosted game 2 of the series against the Delmarva Shorebirds tonight.

The Shorebirds started the game with back-to-back singles to score one run. The Woodies started the bottom of the first with a double, but the runner was ultimately left stranded. Delmarva scored another run in the second inning thanks to a double, a single, a stolen base and sacrifice fly to right field. The Wood Ducks had a quick bottom of the second with a strikeout and ground out into a double play. The Shorebirds added another run to their lead with a solo shot in the top of the third inning. The Woodies stranded one base runner in the bottom of the third inning after a single line drive to center field. The Shorebirds were up 3-0 after three innings.

It was a quick fourth inning with both teams going three up, three down. Delmarva left one runner stranded in the top of the fifth, while the Wood Ducks went three up, three down. The sixth inning was very similar to the fifth with the Shorebirds stranding one after the batter was hit by a pitch, and the Woodies again went three up, three down. Delmarva was up 3-0 after the sixth innings.

The Shorebirds and the Woodies went three up, three down in the seventh inning. The Shorebirds started off the top of the eighth inning with a stand-up triple, followed by a sacrifice fly to centerfield to score the runner from third. The Woodies started the bottom of the eighth with a single by Mejia. Mejia was able to score on a fielding error by the Shorebirds shortstop (Hernandez).

Woodies down 1-4 after eight innings. Delmarva and the Woodies both went three up, three down to end the game.

The Shorebirds beat the Woodies 4-1 on 9 hits and 1 error. The Woodies scored 1 on 5 hits and 0 errors. Cooper was awarded the win for the Shorebirds after pitching 5.0 innings giving up 3 hits and striking out six batters. Correa was awarded the save after pitching 4 innings, giving up 2 hits and striking out five batters. Gonzalez was given the loss for the Wood Ducks after pitching 3 innings giving up 6 hits and striking out three. The Shorebirds left 6 base runners on, while the Woodies left 4.

