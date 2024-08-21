Walks, Errors Prove August's Undoing in 9-4 Loss

August 21, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







ZEBULON, NC: Nine walks and four errors opened the door for the Mudcats' offense, and Carolina kicked it down entirely with a five-run 6th to snag their second straight win this week.

Carolina came out swinging against Luis Arestigueta in his 2nd Single-A start, scoring in each of the first two innings for an early lead. Yophery Rodriguez worked a leadoff walk and advanced to 2nd on a wild pitch, before scoring on an E1 as Arestigueta fired a grounder down the right field line. The runs continued to flow in the second, as a sac fly from Luis Castillo and RBI single from Juan Baez put the Mudcats up 3-0.

Augusta would answer all the way back in the 3rd, chasing starter Jason Woodward and manufacturing 3 runs to tie the game. Woodward allowed a single and walk to start the frame and left promptly, to be replaced by Jesus Flores. Flores struggled to find the zone early, walking back-to-back men including Junior Garcia with the bases loaded to get Augusta on the board. Pat Clohisy brought home a run with a groundout, and Isaiah Drake cracked a sac fly to center, bringing Augusta even in the 3rd.

The GreenJackets took their only lead of the day in the top of the 5th, once again going after Flores and garnering some help. Pat Clohisy reached on a two-out error when Castillo dropped a popup he lost in the twilight, and scored on a bloop single from Will Verdung.

Augusta's joy was short-lived, however, as Carolina tied the game once more in the bottom half. Juan Sanchez, who had come on in the 4th to replace Arestigueta, got two outs with a man at 2nd, then lost all control and walked the next 3 batters to bring home a run. Sanchez was yanked with the bases still loaded, but Kadon Morton came on and quickly induced a pop out from Baez to maintain the tie. To make matters worse, both Luis Guanipa and Isaiah Drake were lifted from the game in the middle innings due to injuries.

Things fell apart for good in the bottom of the 6th, with Morton back on the hill for his first full inning. Eric Bitonti led off with a single, and moved up to 2nd on an errant pickoff. After a strikeout, Morton induced a fly ball to right, which was manned by 2nd baseman Willmer De La Cruz due to a lack of available options once Drake got hurt. De La Cruz appeared to be camped, but dropped the ball, allowing Bitonti to score and the batter to reach 3rd. Morton retired the next man he faced, but left a fastball up to Castillo who crushed his 2nd 2-run homer in as many days. Reece Walling would follow up with another 2-run homer two batters later, putting Carolina well in the clear.

Augusta would put a man on base in every inning, but never scored after the 5th. Morris Austin got the win with 2.1 scoreless frames, his team-high 9th victory of the season. Morton was handed the loss, despite the fact that all 5 runs he gave up were unearned.

Tomorrow Wynston Sawyer entrusts the start to another 18-year-old, as Rayven Antonio continues his hunt for his first win in a GreenJackets uniform. Carolina turns to the ever-reliable Josh Knoth, who is the highest-ranked prospect on the Mudcats' roster at #12 on Milwaukee's Top 30. When Augusta returns home next week, the GreenJackets will play their final home series of the season, with 7 games in 6 days against the Columbia Fireflies beginning on Tuesday, August 27th. Tickets for the week's slate of games can be found at greenjacketsbaseball.com or by calling 803-349-9467.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.