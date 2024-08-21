Columbia Arms Stifle Nats

August 21, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

COLUMBIA, SC - Firefly pitching held the Nationals to a single run, en route to a 4-1 Columbia victory. FXBG is now 30-20 (65-51) and the Fireflies are 27-21 (62-51).

Game Two of this series opened with strong pitching from both sides. FredNat starter Alex Clemmey worked five scoreless frames in his best start with Fredericksburg, fanning five Fireflies along the way.

Fredericksburg tagged Maurico Veliz for a run in the top of the fourth inning, to break a scoreless tie. It was Nate Ochoa who delivered for the Nats, when he crushed a two-strike, two-out double to deep center field, with Caleb Lomavita scoring all the way from first base to give the Nats a 1-0 edge.

Columbia did not plate a run until the bottom of the seventh, when Hyungchan Um tied the game with his RBI single. Strike throwing became an issue for the FredNat bullpen, as a wild pitch and a bases-loaded walk allowed two more runs to score and give Columbia a 3-1 lead.

The Fireflies tacked one another run in the eighth inning, and went on to win 4-1. Zachary Cawyer (2-0) picked up the win in relief, Camilo Sanchez (0-1) took the loss in his FXBG debut, and Elvis Novas recorded his sixth save.

In Game Three, Travis Sthele (5-7, 5.14) opposes Felix Arronde (4-3, 3.12) in a 7:05 start.

