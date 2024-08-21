Smith Homers Again, Pelicans Battle Back for 8-6 Win over RiverDogs

After losing an early lead, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans scored two in the ninth to take down the Charleston RiverDogs 8-6 on Wednesday night. The Birds' first win of the series improved their record to 51-60 and 22-23 in the second half. The RiverDogs slipped to 57-56 and 30-18 in the second half.

For the second night in a row, Cam Smith (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, BB) hit a home run with a solo shot in the eighth to tie the game at six. He brought home the first run of the game on an RBI single in the Pelicans' four-run first. Jose Escobar (1-3, HR, 2 RBI, BB) hit a two-run homer in the first and Leonel Espinoza (1-4, HR, RBI) provided a solo shot in the second.

With 3 1/3 innings out of the bullpen, Luis Rujano (4-3) took the win after allowing three earned runs in his outing. Vince Reilly collected the final two outs with the tying run on base to pick up his third save of the year.

Jhon Diaz (1-5, HR, 2 RBI) hit a solo home run and provided an RBI groundout to bring home two for the RiverDogs. Connor Hujsak (3-5, 2B, RBI) logged a three-hit game with an RBI double and Aidan Smith (2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, BB) brought home a pair of runs on a double.

Reliever Luis Hernandez (4-1) allowed Smith's home run and three total to take the loss after the Pelicans went ahead in the ninth. Starter Jose Urbina sacrificed five earned runs in the first four frames with five hits and one walk allowed.

The series continues on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.

