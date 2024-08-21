Dominant Pitching Leads Delmarva to Second-Straight Win

August 21, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

KINSTON, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (45-70, 22-28) topped the Down East Wood Ducks (57-53, 22-23) for the second consecutive night with a 4-1 win.

The Shorebirds wasted no time getting on the board in the first. After a lead-off single by Austin Overn, he stole second and scored moments later on an RBI single by Griff O'Ferrall to make it 1-0.

Delmarva extended their lead in the second on a sacrifice fly by Overn to plate Maikol Hernandez, pushing the advantage to 2-0.

Ethan Anderson started the third with a bang as he cranked his first career homer over the right-field wall to give the Shorebirds a 3-0 edge, Anderson's fifth-straight game with an RBI.

Riley Cooper paced another strong effort on the mound for the Shorebirds as he threw five innings as the starter, allowing no runs on three hits while matching his career-high with six strikeouts.

With the score still 3-0 in the eighth, Delmarva added on with a sacrifice fly by Ryan Stafford that brought home Ethan Anderson who started the inning with a triple, making it a 4-0 game.

After 16 consecutive scoreless innings to start the series, Down East scored their first run on a throwing error in the bottom of the pull within three at 4-1.

But that's as close as the Wood Ducks could get as Eccel Correa pitched the final four innings of the game, allowing one unearned run on two hits while striking out six, finishing a 4-1 victory.

Riley Cooper (5-4) earned the win for the Shorebirds with Eccel Correa (1) picking up his first save. Starting pitcher, Jose Gonzalez (3-7) was saddled with the loss for Down East.

Delmarva goes for a third-straight victory on Thursday with Braxton Bragg taking the mound against Kyle Larson for the Wood Ducks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm.

