Huge Six-Run Inning Vaults Fayetteville to Victory

August 21, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (52-62, 23-25 2nd Half) used a huge six-run bottom of the third inning Wednesday night to secure a convincing 7-3 victory over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (60-56, 19-31 2nd Half) at Segra Stadium.

Fayetteville trailed 1-0 going into the bottom of the third prior to the huge rally. Will Bush led off with a single, Max Holy was hit by pitch, and both runners scored on back-to-back RBI singles from Joseph Sullivan and Jancel Villarroel. Caden Powell followed it up with a two-run triple to the center field wall for a 4-1 lead.

Cesar Hernandez continued the onslaught against Kannapolis starter Jake Peppers (L, 6-6) with a liner into the left-center field gap that went for a double and drove home Powell. Jason Schiavone capped the six-run roll with a single down the right field line that scored Hernandez and marked a 6-1 advantage.

Will Bush tacked on the final run of the night with a deep solo blast over the right field wall leading off the bottom of the fourth. The estimated 389-foot homer over Healy's bar marked Bush's sixth of the season and fifth inside the home ballpark.

Fayetteville starter Julio Marte worked into the fifth inning and marked a new season high with eight strikeouts. The 21-year-old right from the Dominican Republic fanned two of his last three batters faced and ceded the ball to Dawil Almonte for the final out of the fifth, falling one out short of being eligible for a victory.

Top 10 prospect Anderson Brito (W, 1-1) took over in the sixth and allowed a pair of runs on a solo homer to George Wolkow in the seventh and RBI single to Alec Makarewicz in the eighth. Brito settled down as the night went on and retired the final five batters he faced to close out the game.

The series continues on Thursday night as Fayetteville looks to stretch its win streak to a season-high four games. Fayetteville is projected to start RHP Yeriel Santos and Kannapolis will counter with debuting left-hander Justin Sinibaldi. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM.

