Pitching Shines as Ports Even Series

Fresno, California - The Stockton Ports' pitchers shut out the Fresno Grizzlies 1-0 to even the 6 game series at 2 on Friday night at Chukchansi Park.

The Ports (44-74, 19-33) continued the trend in the series of score first and win as they plated their only run of the game in the 2nd inning. Jonah Cox singled with one out and stole second (12) against Fresno starter Caleb Franzen (L 3-5), after a walk to Cooper Uhl, Ports SS Bjay Cooke laced a double into the right field corner to score Cox and give Stockton a 1-0 lead.

On the mound, Stockton starter Luis Morales induced ground ball double plays in both the 3rd and 4th innings and allowed just 2 hits while striking out 2 in his 4 shutout innings. Reliever Garrett Irvin (W 8-1) stranded runners in scoring position in the 5th and 6th to preserve the lead and earn the win.

Franck De La Rosa (H, 2) worked a quick 1-2-3 7th inning before exiting after walking and hitting a batter with one out. With the tying run at 2nd base, Stockton turned to their closer Blaze Pontes who struck out Dyan Jorge before walking Kyle Karros to load the bases. Pontes then got Fresno catcher Cole Carrigg to fly out to left field to end the threat. Pontes walked the lead off batter Skyler Messinger in the 9th but proceeded to strike out the side to earn his 9th save of the season.

The Fresno Grizzlies (70-48, 34-18) offense mustered few chances on the night, stranding 7 base runners, their best chance came in the 8th inning, the only inning they had multiple runners on base. With the loss and a win by the Modesto Nuts (31-20) against the San Jose Giants, the Grizzlies second half lead in the California League North has been trimmed to 3 games.

Stockton base runners stole 4 bases in the effort, Cox, Yeniel Laboy (3), Henry Bolte (25), and Robert Puason (7) while Fresno stole a single base, Messinger (7). There were two extra base hits in the game combined, Cooke's double for Stockton and a double by Fresno's Jesus Bugarin.

The series continues Saturday night at Chukchansi Park at 650p with Alejandro Manzano (0-0 2.25) slated to pitch for Stockton against Albert Pacheco (6-2 4.69) for Fresno.

