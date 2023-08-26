Fresno Grizzlies/Lowriders de Fresno Game Notes vs Stockton

The Grizzlies/Lowriders de Fresno and Ports continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies/Lowriders de Fresno hold a 3-game lead over the Modesto Nuts in the 2nd half standings with 14 contests to go (six vs. Modesto). Grizzlies/Lowriders de Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco and Ports RHP Alejandro Manzano are the probable starters.

Fres-Notes:

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Fresno Grizzlies (70-48, 34-18) were declawed by the Stockton Ports (44-74, 19-33) 1-0 Friday night from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies stumbled to 34-18 (.654) in the second half, 37-19 (.661) in their last 56 games and 47-22 (.681) in their last 69 contests. Fresno fell to 36-6 when allowing three runs or fewer (23-2 at home) and 22-14 in one-run games (16-7 at home). The Grizzlies hold a three-game lead over the Modesto Nuts in the second half standings with 14 contests to go (six versus Modesto). Fresno allowed one run for the third straight game. Southpaw Caleb Franzen (3-5) took the tough-luck loss after tying his career-high with six innings of work. Franzen permitted one run on four hits and three walks while striking out seven. Sergio Sanchez (1.0 IP) and Austin Becker (2.0 IP) did not give up a hit or walk out of the bullpen. The Grizzlies offense mustered three hits. Jesus Bugarin roped a double while Kyle Karros and Amaral managed singles. Karros reached base three times, Amaral found his way on twice and Bryant Betancourt drew a pinch-hit walk.

STOCK-PILING SOME STATS: The Grizzlies and Ports (Oakland Athletics Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the last of five series between the clubs in 2023 and the final set in Fresno. The Grizzlies are 59-23 all-time (16-12 this year) against the Ports with a 30-6 all-time record (8-4 this year) at Banner Island Ballpark. Last season, Fresno went 26-4 against Stockton with a +123 run differential (239-116). Those 26 wins broke the team record for the most victories against an opponent in a single season.

SUP"PORT" STAFF: The Ports coaching staff have a few names listed that Grizzlies fans may recognize. The first is hitting coach Kevin Kouzmanoff, who played seven MLB seasons and played against Fresno from 2011-2014. The Ports are managed by former MLB infielder Gregorio Petit, who played 197 big league games. Petit played in the Pacific Coast League from 2007-10, 2013-14 and 2016 for four different squads. Finally, Stockton broadcaster Alex Jensen coached former Grizzlies righty Cullen Kafka when he played JV baseball at De La Salle High School.

PROSECKY CONTINUES TO PUZZLE: Grizzlies southpaw Michael Prosecky has been almost untouchable over the past two and a half months. Prosecky (11-6, win) continued his dominance after five scoreless innings of work Wednesday, August 23 versus Stockton. Prosecky allowed his first and only hit with one out in the fifth, an infield single to third. He beaned a batter, issued two walks and struck out six. Prosecky dropped his ERA to 2.75, which is the best in the California League. Over his last seven starts, Prosecky is 6-1 with a 0.72 ERA (37.2 IP, 23 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 10 BB, 48 K). Prosecky has permitted two runs or fewer in seven consecutive outings and 10 of his last 11 starts (June 8-August 23). He has tossed six shutout starts in that span as well. On the year, Prosecky has made 10 starts at home, going 7-1 with a 1.01 ERA (53.1 IP, 34 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 16 BB, 68 K). Prosecky is now tied for 10th all-time in Grizzlies single-season wins with 11.

PACHECO PITCHES: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to lefty Albert Pacheco for the 12th time. The 20-year-old signed as an international free agent by the Rockies in 2019. You can read more about Pacheco on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 47 of the Media Guide.

SINGLE-SEASON SAVES RECORD WATCH: Grizzlies closer Zach Agnos has a Minor League-leading 24 saves this season, putting him in a tie for third all-time (Jeff Darwin, 1998 and Manny Aybar, 2002) in the franchise's Top 10 single-season saves. Up next for Agnos is James Hoyt, who is second all-time with 29 saves back in 2016.

SKIPPING ON WALKS: Grizzlies lefty Carson Skipper has appeared in 36 games this season, spanning 43.2 innings. In that stretch, he has issued four walks while striking out 56 batters. Skipper has 10 straight scoreless appearances, dating back to July 22 (10.2 IP, 6 H, 1 BB, 11 K).

EJ AND THE SB: Grizzlies' outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. has stolen 11 bases this season, one in 11 different games. Fresno improved to 11-0 when Andrews Jr. swipes a base, with all 11 games ending within five runs.

CARDIAC BEARS: This season, 53 of the Grizzlies 118 games have ended in one or two-run affairs (45%). Fresno is 22-14 (16-7 at home) in one-run games and 11-6 (6-2 at home) in two-run contests. Overall, the Grizzlies are 33-20 in those games with a 22-9 record at home.

COMEBACK CLAWS: This season, the Grizzlies have scored 35% of their runs in innings 7-9 (229 runs of 656 total runs). This has culminated into 17 comeback claws wins in the seventh inning or later for Fresno.

MAYBE WE DON'T WANT THE PITCH CLOCK: The Grizzlies are 22-10 this season when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 40 minutes. Fresno is also 17-4 when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 46 minutes. The Grizzlies are 7-0 this season when a game lasts longer than 3 hours. What's funny, Fresno has the second fastest average home, 9-inning, time of game in all of baseball at 2 hours and 24 minutes (Down East Wood Ducks, Single-A, Texas Rangers, 2 hours and 22 minutes).

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK VERSUS FRESNO...: The California League Player of the Week for the past three weeks and four of the last five weeks faced the Grizzlies during their outstanding series. OF Lazaro Montes, INF Josh Hood (both Modesto), INF Wilman Diaz (Rancho Cucamonga) and OF P.J. Hilson (San Jose) have won the award thanks to Fresno pitching.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (9-8), Red (27-15), Black & Gold (5-8), Gray (17-13), Fresno Tacos (2-2), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 2-1), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (1-0), Specialty Promo (6-1), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

AUGUST 27, 2023 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 5:05 PM PT

Stockton RHP Wander Guante (2-6, 6.13) vs. Fresno RHP Jake Madden (0-2, 10.57)

AUGUST 29, 2023 @ VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): VALLEY STRONG BALLPARK - 6:30 PM PT

Fresno RHP Gabriel Barbosa (7-5, 5.46) vs. Visalia RHP Casey Anderson (1-1, 5.79)

AUGUST 30, 2023 @ VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): VALLEY STRONG BALLPARK - 6:30 PM PT

Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (11-6, 2.75) vs. Visalia RHP Yoscar Pimentel (3-3, 5.40)

AUGUST 31, 2023 @ VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): VALLEY STRONG BALLPARK - 6:30 PM PT

Fresno RHP Connor Staine (9-5, 5.48) vs. Visalia TBD

Transactions:

8/22: RHP Brady Hill: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/22: RHP Robinson Hernandez: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

8/15: C/SS/CF Cole Carrigg: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/15: INF Kyle Karros: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/15: C Jesus Ordonez: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

