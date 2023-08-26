Storm Slide by Quakes on Saturday

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Lake Elsinore rallied for their second win of the series on Saturday night at LoanMart Field, taking a 5-2 decision over the Quakes.

Rancho's bid to win the series fell short, as the Storm scored three times in the fourth to take the lead for good.

Braedon Karpathios cracked a two-run double to highlight the Storm's three-run fourth and give the Storm the lead against Roque Gutierrez (0-4).

Dodgers' first-rounder Kendall George made his debut and flashed his speed in the fourth when he scored the game-tying run on a Josue De Paula double. George finished 0-for-3 with a walk.

Storm starter Enmanuel Pinales (3-0) was strong over six innings, allowing just two runs on four hits,.

Ruben Galindo notched his third save with a scoreless ninth.

Rancho finished with just five hits on the night.

The Quakes (24-29, 63-55) will send Christian Romero (3-1) to the hill on Sunday in the finale, as he'll take on right-hander Henry Martinez, who's slated to debut for the Storm. Gates open at 4:00pm and game time is 5:00pm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com...Go Quakes!

